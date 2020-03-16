NFL
Niners trade Buckner to Colts
The San Francisco 49ers traded star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday for the No. 13 pick in this year's draft
A person familiar with the deal said Buckner will receive a new contract worth $21 million a year from the Colts. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal and contract can't be finalized until the start of the league year Wednesday.
The trade of Buckner, a former star at Oregon, came almost immediately after the 49ers announced a deal to keep defensive lineman Arik Armstead, also a former Duck, with a five-year contract worth up to $85 million before he hit the open market.
The defending NFC champion Niners locked up one of the key pieces of their defense with a long-term deal instead of using the franchise tag on Armstead.
Armstead was a first-round pick for San Francisco in 2015 but didn't make a big impact in his first four seasons in the league as he dealt with injuries that limited his playing time in 2016-17 and finding the right fit for his skills.
—The Associated Press
