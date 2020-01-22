Pro Bowl adds new rules twist
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pro Bowl is adding a new twist that could reward teams for taking a risk.
The NFL announced Tuesday that its upcoming all-star game in Orlando will feature a rule change that allows a team to keep the ball after it scores. The scoring team can retain possession at its own 25-yard line and face a fourth-and-15 play. Pick up a first down, and the offense gets a new set of downs. Fail to gain 15 yards, and it is a turnover on downs .
The scoring team also could elect to give the opponent the ball at the opponent’s 25-yard line, much like a kickoff that results in a touchback.
The 2020 Pro Bowl also tweaked rules regarding pre-snap penalties.
It is no longer a false start if a flexed, eligible receiver in a two-point stance flinches or picks up one foot before the snap as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground. He also must reset for a second before the snap. A receiver who fits this exception is not considered to be in motion.
It is a false start if all 11 offensive players are set for at least a full second and any flexed, eligible receiver breaks his stance by picking up both feet.
— The Associated Press
