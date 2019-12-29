NFL roundup: Dolphins send Patriots to wild-card round

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday.

New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Patriots never have made the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round.

The Patriots won their first eight games, then split the next eight, including the rarity of two losses at home.

It is the second straight season the Dolphins have denied the Patriots an unbeaten division record. They scored on a wild series of laterals on the final play in their second meeting last season, in Miami.

After trailing throughout the game, Tom Brady threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to James White to put New England in front 24-20 with 3:53 left. But Fitzpatrick, who finished 28 of 41 for 320 yards and a touchdown, was unflappable, leading Miami on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that included him recovering a fumbled snap, and completing a 24-yard pass to DeVante Parker for Miami (5-11).

Also Sunday:

Chiefs 31, Chargers 21: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and the Chiefs leapfrogged New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.

Eagles 34, Giants 17: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Carson Wentz and Philadelphia are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad. Boston Scott ran for three TDs in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the Giants to win the NFC East title. Philadelphia hosts Seattle in a wild-card game next weekend.

Titans 35, Texans 14: HOUSTON — Derrick Henry and the Titans ran their way into the playoffs, beating a Houston team that rested several starters, and setting up an intriguing first-round matchup with New England. Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three TDs.

Cowboys 47, Redskins 16: ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw four TD passes in a win rendered meaningless when the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia’s victory. The Cowboys (8-8) lost control of their playoff future with a 17-9 loss at the Eagles last week.

Packers 23, Lions 20: DETROIT — Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Packers to a first-round bye. The Lions (3-12-1) closed with nine straight losses.

Saints 42, Panthers 10: CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Saints took care of business against the reeling Panthers and finished off a 13-3 regular season but ended up with the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs . Drew Brees passed for 253 yards and three TDs and New Orleans handed the Panthers their eighth straight loss.

Ravens 28, Steelers 10: BALTIMORE — Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with little at stake, the Ravens relied on a strong defensive performance to finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak.

Jaguars 38, Colts 20: JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rookie Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months, passing for 295 yards and three TDs. Minshew and the Jaguars (6-10) looked good in the season finale for both teams.

Rams 31, Cardinals 24: LOS ANGELES — Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter, and the Rams bade farewell to the Los Angeles Coliseum and secured their third straight winning season.

Bears 21, Vikings 19: MINNEAPOLIS — Eddy Piñeiro’s fourth field goal of the game for Chicago came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left with the Vikings resting their regulars for the playoffs.

Bengals 33, Browns 23: CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton passed for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback and the Bengals ended one of their most miserable seasons with a victory.

Falcons 28, Buccaneers 22 (OT): TAMPA, Fla. — Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown. Winston became the first Tampa Bay quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, but another nonplayoff year ended on a sour note.

Jets 13, Bills 6: ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter, and New York avoided finishing its fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses in a win over Buffalo’s backups. .