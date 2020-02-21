A day after NFL owners approved a proposed 10-year collective bargaining agreement, the players’ union postponed an expected vote Friday of its team representatives, part of maneuvering that exposed deep divisions among the players about the deal.
The NFL Players Association said it plans to meet next week with representatives of the league and owners before a vote of the 32 player reps is taken. According to a person familiar with the situation, that meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. The NFLPA then could put the proposed CBA to an approval vote of all NFL players, regardless of the outcome of any vote of the 32 player reps, as was being planned earlier Friday.
“Today, the NFLPA Board of Player Representatives did not take a vote on the principal terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement,” the union said in a written statement. “Our player leadership looks forward to meeting with NFL management again next week before the Board takes a vote shortly after.”
There were indications earlier Friday that the NFLPA was planning to put the proposed CBA — which includes a 17-game regular season, expanded playoffs and changes to the league’s marijuana policy and system of player discipline — to a vote of all NFL players for possible ratification. But the NFLPA, whose ruling executive committee voted Friday against recommending approval of the deal, instead expressed its desire to meet with owners and league representatives before proceeding.
It is not clear if the league and owners are willing to negotiate further or make additional concessions to the players. The NFL said in a written statement Thursday, following the owners’ vote, that the owners “also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms” of the new CBA.
Some players have expressed opposition to a 17-game season. Under NFLPA rules, the proposed CBA would be ratified and put into effect if it is approved by a majority of NFL players.
Player leaders spoke by conference call Friday, and the 11-member executive committee voted, 6-5, against recommending approval of the deal, according to a person familiar with the deliberations.
The current CBA runs through the 2020 season. A failure by the players to ratify the new CBA probably would lead both sides to intensify preparations for a possible work stoppage in 2021.
