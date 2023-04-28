Former Bend High star and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave was selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.
Musgrave was among a strong group of tight ends in the draft and was the fourth tight end selected.
Just one tight end, Dalton Kincaid at No. 26 by Buffalo, was selected in the first round. Musgrave was part of a run on tight ends during Day 2. Iowa's Sam LaPorta was selected No. 34 by the Lions and Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went 35th to the Raiders.
The 6-6, 252-pound Musgrave is a 2019 graduate of Bend High who went on to a solid college career with the Beavers, but suffered a left knee injury in week 2 last season against Fresno State and did not return the rest of the year. He drastically improved his draft stock after his performances at the NFL scouting combine and the Senior Bowl.
In his four years at Oregon State, Musgrave compiled 47 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns.
The Associated Press scouting report on Musgrave noted that he is "quick for his size, but needs to become a more natural receiver and sounder blocker."
Musgrave will look to become a target for Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who figures to be the starter after Aaron Rodgers left for the New York Jets.
The nephew of former Oregon and NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave, Luke was considered a second-round pick by most draft analysts, so he was selected about where expected.
“Overall, Luke Musgrave is one of the most dangerous pass-catching tight ends in this draft class,” noted draftdive.com. “He has tremendous athleticism that is rare to see from a tight end of his size. This leads to him being an effective route runner and ball carrier. When the ball is thrown in his direction, he shows that he has strong hands and loads of concentration to hold onto the ball through contact."
Musgrave — a first-team all-Class 6A Special District 6 tight end and defensive end as a senior in 2018 for Bend — caught a team-leading 31 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns. At defensive end, he finished with 42 tackles on the season. He also played lacrosse for Bend High and competed in ski racing and track.
Luke’s uncle Bill Musgrave was a starting quarterback at Oregon from 1987 to 1990. He went on to an NFL playing and coaching career and is an assistant coach with the Cleveland Browns.
Luke’s father and Bill’s younger brother, Doug Musgrave, was a backup quarterback at Oregon for two seasons after Bill graduated.
Luke grew up playing quarterback in youth football but switched to tight end as he grew into his body and after he moved to Bend with his family from Vancouver, Washington, when he was a high school sophomore in 2016.
In an interview with The Bulletin in 2018, Musgrave said he was merely hoping to walk on at a school such as FCS Portland State, but after impressing FBS coaches at the Northwest Showcase Camp at Pacific University in Forest Grove, the Division I offers came flooding in. Cal recruited him as a defensive end, and Utah State was also interested.
Oregon made an offer a month after Oregon State, but by then he had pretty much decided.
Now, after a standout collegiate career in Corvallis, Musgrave is headed for the Green Bay Packers and the NFL.
Musgrave joins Ryan Longwell as a former Bend High player to be part of the Packers' organization. Longwell was a placekicker for Green Bay from 1997 to 2005 and is in the Packers Hall of Fame.
