League to consider playoff bubble
The NFL is giving preliminary consideration to conducting playoff games in a “bubble” environment, a top league official said Wednesday, in hopes of bolstering its chances to complete its postseason amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, the concept was raised by New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton during a recent conference call involving members of the league’s rulemaking competition committee. League leaders told Payton that Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, “would explore” the idea, Vincent said.
“These are things that we have to be flexible,” Vincent said during a conference call with reporters Wednesday. “So is it something that we’re considering? All things are on the table, frankly, at this juncture during this fluid environment.”
The NFL is not operating in a single-site bubble environment as the NBA is doing in Florida, or at a small number of hub cities as the NHL is doing in Canada. The NFL’s setup is more like that of Major League Baseball, which reportedly is considering conducting its postseason in a bubble environment in a small number of cities.
— The Washington Post
