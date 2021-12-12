Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time completions leader and threw his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Brady threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, and scored on a quarterback sneak set up by the 7,143rd completion of an unmatched 22-year career that includes seven Super Bowl titles.
Tampa Bay won it on Breshad Perriman’s 58-yard catch-and-run with 5:31 left in OT — the 700th TD pass of Brady’s career, including playoffs.
Despite blowing a 21-point halftime lead, the Bucs (10-3) won their fourth straight game and moved closer to clinching Tampa Bay’s first NFC South title since 2007.
Brady, who ruled Buffalo and won 17 AFC East titles during a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots, improved to 33-3 in career starts against the Bills. He broke Drew Brees’ record for most completions in a career late in the second quarter and finished 31 of 46 with no interceptions.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reached another pair of milestones himself, during the first half Sunday against the New York Giants. Herbert set an NFL record for most completions by a player through their first two seasons (727) and became the second-fastest player to reach 8,000 career yards when he did it in his 28th game. Herbert carved up the Giants in the first half, going 16 of 22 for 204 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers took a 24-7 lead. His final throw of the first half was a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton.
In all, Herbert threw for three touchdowns and the Chargers won consecutive games for the first time since early October, defeating the Giants 37-21.
