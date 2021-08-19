REDMOND — There came a time during the first week of practice when the drill the Redmond High girls soccer team was working on was not being performed at the intensity that coach Martha Segura was hoping for.
She stopped the drill, told her players she was disappointed in the effort they were showing even in one of the first practices of the season, and if they played that way in games against tougher opponents, they would lose. The team took the orders and went back to practicing in the way their coach was expecting.
In fall 2021, the expectations are greater for the Panthers than previous years.
“They are ready to be pushed, they are ready to be coached and they are ready to handle constructive criticism because they know it is coming from a good place,” Segura said. “That is a big difference.”
The small moment in practice showed a major change that has taken place in the Redmond girls soccer program leading into the Panthers’ jamboree against Sisters on Aug. 28 and their opening match against Mountain View on Aug. 31.
It was a move that Segura could not have made in her first couple of seasons coaching out of fear of losing players from a program that was in desperate need of bodies to stay afloat.
“I had to move gingerly with the team in the past because I didn’t have the athletes to coach them the way I wanted to coach them because I would have scared them away,” said Segura, in her sixth year as coach. “I’ve been able to step up my expectations and push them harder because they can handle it — and that is such a good feeling as a coach."
Expectations rose after Redmond won the Intermountain Conference regular season last spring in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year we have made history since I’ve been here,” said senior Dagne Harris, the IMC’s Player of the Year a season ago. “It has been cool to be stepping stones for this program. It has been cool to be part of a winning season my junior year. I’m really excited to see what happens my senior year. Hopefully it will be the same or bigger than last year.”
Harris has been a prolific goal scorer since stepping foot into the program and senior goalkeeper Alyssa McConnell has been tough for opposing offenses to score on.
Even though the Panthers are returning key players, they know that similar success to last season is not a guarantee.
“We have to put in the effort to be where we were last year,” said McConnell, who was voted team MVP by her teammates the past three seasons. “Respect isn’t owned, it is earned. I think we are putting in the effort to earn it.”
There have been some restless nights for Segura, who is still finalizing the lineup for the Panthers' first match. She said she feels good about nine of the 11 spots, while the other two are up for grabs.
"That is stressful as a coach," Segura said. "But I know I have athletes that can fill those spots, but they have to prove that to me and earn that spot."
One of the lineup moves that Segura is excited about is moving sophomore Hadley Albers — an offensive player her freshman year — to the backline. Now a sophomore, Albers is excited for the move as well.
“I want to do whatever it will take to help the team win and succeed this year,” Albers said.
Aside from the raised expectations, the Panthers know that this season will be different from last season. They will play 15 matches rather than only nine, and each IMC team will play each other twice, rather than just once like last spring.
Still, there is one main difference that the Panthers are seeking.
“I want my program to have a state playoff game this year,” Segura said. “That is what I want for them the most.”
