When Kari Strang told her friends that she had applied to be the cross-country head coach at Bend’s Summit High, they thought she was a little nuts.
“They just laughed and were like, are you crazy, who would want that job?” Strang recalls. “There’s really nowhere to go but down from a national championship.”
Indeed, Summit has won 17 state championships since 2008 and the Storm girls have claimed a record 12 straight state titles, including a national championship in 2018 at the Nike Cross Nationals.
Strang, a volunteer assistant at Summit the past two years, took over for Jim and Carol McLatchie, who stepped down in February after overseeing a stunning run of success since taking over in 2012.
“The McLatchies had a tremendous track record of success, so I’m trying to pull from that,” Strang says. “I learned a lot from them the past two years.”
Strang, a youth coach for CORK (Central Oregon Running Klub) for the past 10 years and a healthcare consultant for St. Charles-Bend, started training the Summit distance runners (more than 100 strong) in June, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the team wrapped up offseason training last month. The cross-country season is now scheduled with other fall sports for Feb. 22 through April 11, and the track and field season with other spring sports, April 5 to May 23. Strang will also coach the distance runners on the Storm track team.
“A lot of these kids I’ve helped coach for many years now,” says Strang, 48. “So the opportunity to get to stay on with them was pretty awesome.”
As a first-time high school head coach, Strang — an avid runner herself at distances from half-marathon to 50 miles — plans to continue Summit’s tradition of producing some of the best distance runners in the state.
“I fully expect us to be a force at the state, regional and national level,” Strang says. “I’m also excited to get the chance to work with athletes of all abilities and interests. We have a really large team, some brand new runners and runners that are really just doing this for life fitness, and some using cross-country as a way to train for other sports. I think it’s great, I embrace all of it.”
After spring sports were canceled in March due to the pandemic, Summit got the approval to start practicing on June 15 this year, and Strang took full advantage. The focus at first was on socialization, but training ramped up as the summer went on and the Storm runners were able to compete amongst themselves in lieu of other competition.
This fall Summit held a sort of hybrid season of cross-country and track, with optional time trials for the athletes each week.
“We tried to make it like a race environment even though we were just racing ourselves,” Strang says. “But even racing ourselves, we have great competition. We tried to simulate the bonding and the camaraderie that happens during the course of a normal season that people were really missing.”
Strang says the Storm runners have demonstrated character with minimal complaining while training amid the pandemic.
“To me, that’s championship mentality,” she says. “It’s not just how fast you run but also how you handle adversity. I can’t imagine being in high school right now with all the changes they’ve had to go through. They would really lean on each other at times and help lift each other up. It was incredible to be a part of and to see this resiliency in this group of young people. It really gives me hope for the future. These kids are tough.”
Aside from pandemic-related challenges, Strang now faces a cross-country season that is scheduled to begin in the depths of a Central Oregon winter, with track season scheduled immediately after.
“I wish I could lobby the OSAA for a snowshoe addition,” Strang says with a chuckle. “I was on call with other cross-country coaches and I was laughing, because running in the rain is tricky but it’s nothing like running in a couple feet of snow or ice. Once again we’ll get to demonstrate our resilience and how tough we are. If anyone can do it, it’s this group of athletes.”
Those athletes include juniors Teaghan Knox (third at state cross-country in 2019) and Magdalene Williams (19th), sophomore Barrett Justema (18th) and senior Jasper Fievet (21st). Strang’s son Jack is a senior on the Summit boys team.
Strang fully expects the Summit girls to win their 13th straight state team title in cross-country.
“Especially if we’re allowed to practice and they’re able to work like we need them to, there’s no doubt,” Strang says. “This group of girls is fierce. This group is incredibly, incredibly strong. And the boys are always underrated.”
Strang says she has some ideas of how to make a smooth transition from cross-country season straight into track season for her distance runners.
“It will be tough, because we don’t have the same summer buildup that we normally have,” she says. “We should be in really good shape for track, but we’ll have to really want it for cross-country.”
