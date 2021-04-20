New rules pave way
for hoops, wrestling
Indoor full-contact sports in Oregon will be allowed starting Friday under new COVID-19 guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday.
That means high school basketball and wrestling will likely be allowed to have their seasons, which are planned for May 10 to June 27.
“Any step toward us actually being able to be on the floor, with jerseys, playing another team, is great for our kids,” said Summit boys basketball coach Jon Frazier on Tuesday.
Under the new guidance, indoor full-contact sports will be allowed under all risk levels.
Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties are now all in the high risk category. Under that category, the new guidance states that “indoor full-contact sports are allowed for K-12 with a submitted plan.”
Additionally, it states that “indoor full-contact sports are allowed for adult/club/youth sports with guidance requirements.”
Before Tuesday’s updates, indoor full-contact sports, such as basketball and wrestling, were not allowed under any risk level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.