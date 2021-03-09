The wait for Madras and Culver volleyball is finally over.
Tuesday it was announced that Jefferson County moved from the extreme risk tier down to the high risk tier. Meaning, the two volleyball programs can hold full-team practices and begin competing against other schools.
“This is huge — I am just so happy for the girls,” said Madras athletic director Mark Stewart. “So many of the girls were still coming (to practices) and stuck it out. I am excited that they are going to be rewarded for their perseverance.”
Under the extreme risk guidelines, volleyball teams were only allowed to have six athletes at a time for 45 minutes. Now in high risk, normal volleyball activities can resume.
"Not totally back to normal," said Culver athletic director Shea Little. " But we are coming back. We are going to keep the remaining the schedule, but now we can add some more games."
Much like the Crook County volleyball team experienced two weeks ago, it is a fast turnaround to return to contests. Madras and Culver can begin practicing fully as a team on Friday, then start playing matches against other teams on Tuesday, March 16. Madras is scheduled to host North Marion in its opener while Culver is on the road against Sheridan.
Two weeks behind the majority of Oregon volleyball teams that began the first week of March, Madras will attempt to get the most out of its season, even though it is unlikely to play a full 11-game schedule.
“We will try and pick a few extra if we can,” Stewart said. “We will get five and six in. But we are hoping for eight or nine if we can fill in some slots.”
While schools in Deschutes and Crook counties have been able to start their competitions on time, moving to the moderate risk tier on Tuesday brings benefits for those schools as well.
The outdoor maximum capacity rises from 120 to 150 for football and increases from 75 to 150 for soccer and cross-country. The indoor capacity doubles from 25% capacity or 50 people to 50% capacity or 100 people — whichever is smaller.
During the first week of high school athletics, family members and fans were not allowed to watch games from the stands. Instead, they had to resort to either watching livestreams, which brought mixed reviews, or catching a glimpse from outside the facilities.
The increase in capacity numbers will allow more people to attend the events when the changes go into effect on Friday — mainly, family members of the players.
“We are trying to get immediate family members and household members and get that all going Friday when we move,” said Bend-La Pine Schools athletic director Dave Williams.
The athletic directors of all the Bend-La Pine Schools are scheduled to meet this week to develop a plan for spectators checking into games, dealing with contact tracing, forming guest lists and distributing tickets. The new reality for high school athletics during a pandemic is learning how to operate given the statewide guidelines that are constantly changing.
“Hopefully we will be there for the rest of the time and start small and see how it goes, add things as we go,” Williams said. "We will constantly reevaluate and reassess and move things as schools get used to having fans at facilities again.”
