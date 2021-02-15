PREP SPORTS
OSAA updates guidelines for certain counties
The Oregon School Activities Association recently updated its guidelines for outdoor and indoor recreation in high and extreme risk counties.
Deschutes County is currently at high risk, while Crook and Jefferson counties remain at extreme risk.
Indoor volleyball competition is allowed in lower, moderate and high risk counties, but remains prohibited in extreme risk counties, according to the OSAA. Volleyball is set to start its official season with practices on Feb. 22 and matches starting the week of March 1.
Indoor full-contact sports — basketball and wrestling — remain prohibited.
In outdoor full-contact sports (football) the maximum capacity on the field is 120 people. As of Monday, spectators are prohibited at football games in extreme and high risk counties.
According to the OSAA, schools that opt-in to competing must provide on-site responsive testing for symptomatic individuals and for those with known exposures to individuals with COVID-19. This applies to athletes, support staff and volunteers.
For more information, visit osaa.org.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.