For the third straight year, Trinity Lutheran will make the trip to Baker to play in the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament next week.
The Saints completed an undefeated Mountain Valley League season Thursday night with a 49-45 comeback win over Rogue Valley Adventist Academy. As they begin their march toward a state title, their coach hopes they finally put a full game together.
“We haven’t practiced in a couple of weeks,” said Kyle Gilbert, the Trinity Lutheran coach. “Through that we haven’t been able to work through stuff so it has been a little roller coaster-ish. I was proud of the way they continued to battle back and continued to rally. Some good things are happening, we are just looking to put it together into one big game.”
When Trinity Lutheran (7-0 MVL, 8-4 overall) takes the court Monday night against Falls City at Powder Valley High School, the Saints will hardly resemble the team that made the past two trips to the tournament.
Gone is one of the state’s most prolific scorers in Matthew Eidler, as are previous seniors Gideon Schippers, Cash Niemeyer and Abe Clift — key pieces in the Saints' run to the state title game in 2019. Pair the new-look roster with a season with more games than practices and you have a team hoping to peak at the most crucial point of the season.
“We are just learning on the fly,” Gilbert said. “We’ve seen the special play for stretches and periods of time, but we just have to put it together for all four quarters. Short season, no practices, it is hard. We have young kids trying to learn the system. It is hard, but it is fun.”
It has been a fun year for Gilbert’s son, Scooty Gilbert. With the departure of last year’s senior class, the junior now shoulders a much larger role on offense, which he has happily stepped into.
“It has been a good challenge for all of us,” Scooty Gilbert said. “Me being the main scorer and then letting the other guys set up. Other teams have been keying on me defensively so it has allowed for other guys to step up and score. It has been a good challenge this season.”
Three Saints scored 48 of the team’s 49 total points in their win Thursday. Sophomore Colin Pearson scored 10 points, draining two critical 3-pointers in the third quarter, while senior Niko Uto was a menace down low, adding 11 points. Gilbert scored the remaining 27 points, including all 10 of the team’s points in the fourth quarter to clinch the comeback victory.
“Fourth quarter is the most exciting part of the game, it is where you show what you got,” Scooty Gilbert said. “Are you going to step up, or are you going to back away? We came to the table and gave it all we got tonight.”
As a team of new faces and expanded roles with little time to work out the details, Trinity Lutheran figures an eight-game state tournament is the best way to find its true potential.
"Our hope is to mesh finally after a short season," Scooty Gilbert said. "We'll test our limits and see how tight of a unit we can get."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.