REDMOND — A new administrative hire could help the Redmond football team improve on last year’s 2-7 record.
Redmond hired a new athletic director and vice principal Jess Eveland to replace former athletic director Doug Taylor. Eveland brought his two very large sons who could help the Panthers in the trenches.
“We are excited about that,” said Redmond coach Brent Wasche. “Even before we got the Eveland brothers we had four or five offensive linemen returning from last year, so we just got a whole lot better up front.”
Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 330 pounds, Jace Eveland has made a name for himself as one of the state’s top offensive lineman as an underclassman. Last season, as a sophomore at Putnam High in Milwaukie, Eveland was named the Northwest Oregon Conference’s Lineman of the Year. He was also the only sophomore on 5A’s all-state first team and played in his second Les Schwab Bowl this summer.
“I grew up with all the buzz,” Eveland said. “I have learned to handle it well and do my thing. I’m looking to do what I did last year and help the team win.”
The Redmond staff was already excited about having four offensive linemen returning from last year’s squad. Add in Eveland, with younger brother Peyton (an incoming freshman who is getting reps with the first-team offense) and the offensive line could be a real strength for the Panthers this season.
“He’s not afraid to get nasty,” Wasche said of Jace Eveland. “We were hoping that gets contagious, because that is a lost art in 2023.”
Perhaps no one is more thrilled with the upgrade at offensive line than senior quarterback Colton Horner.
“I was excited to get to meet him and start playing with him,” said Horner, who threw nine touchdowns a season ago. “It is going to be a lot of fun. It is just going to make more people want to succeed, and succeed with him.”
While the Evelands are still looking for a house, they have been staying at the Horner family’s home and it has helped jumpstart the chemistry between the quarterback and the new offensive lineman.
“That sure does help," Jace Eveland said. “Plus, he has other football players over all the time. They have been showing me a good time and what to do out here in Central Oregon.”
The Panthers' roster numbers across the football program are up — with a chance to field three separate teams — and coaches are optimistic about the season after losing only seven, albeit impactful, seniors.
Redmond will have to replace last season's top receiving and rushing options. Kyle Littlejohn averaged more than 100 yards rushing per game. Nate Wachs averaged more than 100 receiving yards per game, and scored nine touchdowns last fall. Both are now freshman at Eastern Oregon University.
“Those two guys are going to be super hard to replace,” Wasche said. “Last year, we were very dependent on those guys, and if a team was able to take away a piece of the puzzle, they were able to hurt us. And we saw that a couple of times last year."
Wasche mentioned that senior running back DeAndre McDonald and senior H-back Dashel Ferguson are two players that could help fill the void left by Littlejohn and Wachs.
“We have guys who have been ready to step up, and have been wanting to step up,” Horner said.
