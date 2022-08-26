As a new high school sports year is just getting started, several local teams are adjusting to new leadership. In Central Oregon, nine fall sports programs have new head coaches. 

Summit volleyball — a perennial state championship contender — is on its third coach in as many years. This fall, Emily McMahon will lead the Storm volleyball program, which has made five state championship match appearances since 2007, twice (2011 and 2015) winning state titles under former coach Jill Waskom.

