As a new high school sports year is just getting started, several local teams are adjusting to new leadership. In Central Oregon, nine fall sports programs have new head coaches.
Summit volleyball — a perennial state championship contender — is on its third coach in as many years. This fall, Emily McMahon will lead the Storm volleyball program, which has made five state championship match appearances since 2007, twice (2011 and 2015) winning state titles under former coach Jill Waskom.
“I’m really excited to be at Summit and to regrow the program,” McMahon said. “I’m trying to jump in and create a new culture that is back in hard work, discipline and self-reliance.”
Last year, McMahon was the JV coach in her first year coaching at Summit, but she has coached volleyball at numerous levels in the 15 years she has lived in Bend. Recently, she coached the North Pacific Junior Volleyball Club (NPJ) 14U team.
Between NPJ and coaching JV last year, it has been a smooth transition for McMahon. She said it took all but one day to learn the names of all 37 players in the Summit program.
"I knew it was going to be a big undertaking," McMahon said. "I'm excited the girls wanted to have me, honored they wanted to have me."
Mountain View cross-county also has a new coach, but it is certainly a familiar name in the Central Oregon running scene. Between 2012 and 2019, Carol McLatchie coached the Storm’s cross-country teams to eight team state championships, including six 5A titles and two 6A titles for the girls and four 5A titles for the boys. The Summit girls also won a national title in 2018 under McLatchie’s stewardship.
McLatchie spent the past spring coaching the distance runners on the Mountain View track team. Needing a cross-country coach to replace Andy Young, the school’s athletic director Lance Haas did a bit of arm twisting to bring her on as the new head coach, McLatchie joked.
“I always wanted to get back into coaching,” McLatchie said. “COVID wasn’t fun for me either. It is very energizing to be around young people and athletics.”
Seven more Central Oregon high school sports programs are under new leadership this fall:
• Henry Phelan takes over the Bend High cross-country program from Lisa Nye, who had been the Lava Bears coach since 2009. Nye remains the Lava Bears' track and field coach.
• In the school’s second year of existence, Caldera retained all but one of its coaches. Mike Mitchell now leads the football program into its first varsity season after the departure of Neil Fendall.
• With Randi Viggiano becoming Ridgeview's new athletic director, the Raven volleyball program — which went to the state title game in 2018, won the 5A championship in 2019 and had a state semifinal appearance in 2021 — will turn to Kurtis Bower. Like many of the volleyball coaches in Central Oregon, Bower coaches club volleyball for NPJ.
• Redmond High also has a new volleyball coach in Travis Kandle, who after 10 years running the Juniper Volleyball Club takes the reins of the Panther program, which is coming off a playoff appearance last fall under Katie Karcher.
• Madras football replaces Kurt Taylor, who had led the White Buffaloes program since 2016, with Judd Stutzman, who spent three seasons coaching at George Fox University in Newberg before spending last fall coaching 3A Clatskanie.
• Two soccer programs will have new coaches as well. Crook County girls soccer will be led by Mary Buell, who was an assistant coach at McNary (of Keizer) last fall, while Central Christian boys soccer will be led by Paul Edmond, replacing Mark Hughes.
