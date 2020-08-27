Football
Nebraska players file suit against Big Ten — Eight Nebraska football players have filed a state lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference after the league’s decision to not play football this fall. The suit filed Thursday in the District Court of Lancaster County seeks to invalidate the conference’s decision to postpone the 2020 season and award damages of no more than $75,000. The suit argues that the postponement of the season hurt the players’ ability to market themselves and their future professional opportunities. It asks for more transparency about the vote taken by the conference’s university presidents and chancellors that led to the decision to postpone the fall season.
Soccer
MLS to investigate RSL/Utah Royals owner after comments — Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen has come under criticism for comments he made on a local radio show Thursday morning at a station he owns after RSL players protested racial injustice by not taking the field for a match. “It’s like someone stabbed you and then you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward. That’s what it feels like. The disrespect was profound to me, personally,” Hansen said . The comments came after Real Salt Lake, Hansen’s Major League Soccer club, and LAFC decided not to play their match at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. MLS Commissioner Don Garber issued a statement that said, in part: “I appreciate Dell Loy Hansen’s efforts to build the sport of soccer in Utah. … However, I strongly disagree with the comments he made today and the way they were expressed. They do not reflect the views of MLS.” The MLS players association issued a statement calling the allegations “sickening.” “The MLSPA calls on MLS to immediately suspend Hansen and conduct a thorough investigation,” the statement said. MLS confirmed Thursday night that it was conducting an investigation.
