Competing in the Cascade Lakes Relay has become a yearly ritual for Abby Dalke and her former Lincoln High cross-country and track teammates.
It’s a chance for the Portland natives to reunite and spend a weekend with her childhood friends doing an activity they’ve grown up doing together.
“We all have running experience together, whether it was cross-country or track,” said the 23-year-old Dalke. “We mark our calendar for the Cascade Lakes Relay every year as sort of our reunion where we all get to see each other again and catch up.”
It is estimated that more than 85% of nearly 150 teams come from outside of Central Oregon to participate in the two-day race that completed its 15th running on Saturday at Riverbend Park.
“It’s amazing how an event like this brings families, friends, and colleagues together to conquer a difficult race together and have a ton of fun along the way with crazy team themes and creative costumes,” said Scott Douglass, co-founder and CEO in a press release.
The Cascade Lakes Relay is made up of three different relay races. There’s a 24-leg walk and a 24-leg run, each 132 miles in length, and the mammoth 36-leg run that spans 216 miles.
Teams of 12 runners, split into two vans, take turns running portions of the course that range from three to 11 miles. For the 36-leg run, each participant completes three different legs (each does two legs for the 24-leg events) at all hours of the day and night.
From start to finish, the runners gain 8,108 feet of elevation throughout the course.
“It was really hard,” said 16-year-old Neftali Menendez, of Vancouver, Washington. “The first leg was really hard because it was super hot and there were a lot of hills. My third leg was really hard because there were a lot of hills, but I didn’t want to let my team down, so I ran fast. But it was a lot of fun to hang out with the team and just run.”
The 216-mile race started Friday at Diamond Lake, just north of Crater Lake National Park, then took runners east toward Silver Lake before heading north through La Pine. The final third of the race took runners along Wickiup Reservoir, Lava Lake, Elk Lake, Sparks Lake and down Century Drive, ending at Riverbend Park in Bend. The 24-leg events start at Buck Creek Ranch near Silver Lake and follow the same path to the finish.
“I really enjoyed the scenery,” Menendez said. “Having that scenery when you are running is really nice.”
The 36-leg race takes more than a day to complete. The Fellowship Of The Run team nearly eclipsed the 24-hour mark, finishing 216 miles first in 24 hours, 21 minutes and 28.9 seconds, an hour and 42 minutes ahead of second-place Cascade Cakes, which finished in 26:04.18.5.
The fastest team to complete the 24-leg running relay was Just a Couple of Dudes, who finished in 17:18:19.2, while Enlightened Soles had the fastest walk, finishing in 29:00:27.5.
The Cascade Lakes Relay is a longer relay than the Hood to Coast Relay — which starts the final weekend in August — by about 17 miles. But it also has far fewer participants compared to Hood to Coast. But for Dalke, that is part of its charm.
“We like the smaller size, the intimate setting — it is less than a boondoggle all around,” Dalke said. “We are Cascade Lakes fans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.