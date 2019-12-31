HOUSTON — James Harden scored 35 points after missing the last game with an injury to lead the Houston Rockets to a 130-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The Rockets were back to full strength after Harden missed his first game of the season because of a sprained right toe in a loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Clint Capela (bruised heel) and Russell Westbrook (load management) also returned after sitting out on Sunday in the 127-112 defeat.

Houston pushed a small lead to a big advantage with a 19-3 run to start the fourth quarter. The Rockets were up by 17 when Harden scored five quick points, with a 3-pointer, to make it 118-96 with about 3½ minutes left and end his night and that of most of Houston’s starters.

Nikola Jokic scored 21 points for the Nuggets, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Westbrook had 28 points for his 11th straight game with 20 or more points, which is the longest streak by a Rockets player besides Harden since Yao Ming did it in 14 games in a row in 2006.

The Nuggets used a 37-point third quarter to cut the lead to three entering the fourth, but the Rockets scored the first 12 points of the fourth to make it 104-89 with about 9 minutes left. Ben McLemore had two 3-pointers to power that spurt.

Denver got its first points of the quarter on a 3 by Torrey Craig after that. Houston then scored the next seven points, capped by a 3 from Harden to stretch the lead to 111-92 midway through the period.

The Rockets were up by 12 after a 3-pointer by Harden with about 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Jokic then scored four quick points to cut the lead to 78-70 midway through the quarter.

Houston remained up by eight later in the third when Harden, who had six 3-pointers, made three free throws to push it to 86-75.

The Rockets had pushed the lead to 10 with about 3 minutes left in the third before the Nuggets used an 11-4 run to cut the lead to 92-89 entering the fourth. Malik Beasley led the Nuggets in that stretch, scoring five points capped by a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left.

In other games Tuesday:

Spurs 117, Warriors 113: SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs escaped with an overtime victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors. Dejounte Murray scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, and San Antonio won its eighth in 13 games. LaMarcus Aldridge added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Patty Mills had 18 points. Alec Burks had 28 points and Glenn Robinson III added 25, including 15 in the first quarter, for Golden State. The Warriors — already without stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson long-term — were without starters D’Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley-Stein. Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes. The teams traded the lead four times and were tied twice in the final 3 minutes of regulation. DeRozan’s 17-footer with 17.1 seconds left gave San Antonio a 100-98 lead, but Robinson tied it eight seconds later with a 21-footer set up by Green’s shovel pass. Aldridge missed a 15-footer at the close of regulation.

Pacers 115, 76ers 97: INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter and finished with 10 rebounds and five assists to push the Pacers over Philadelphia. The 76ers couldn’t overcome a 36-point deficit, especially without injured center Joel Embiid. The two-time All-Star, who leads the team 23.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, was out with a sore left knee. T.J. Warren had 21 points and Myles Turner added 14 for the Pacers, who ended a three-game losing streak in the series and improved to 22-12 overall.

Celtics 109, Hornets 92: CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker had 22 points, Jayson Tatum had 24 and Gordon Hayward added 21 as Boston beat the Hornets. The Celtics have won six of seven and improved to 23-8. Walker, the Hornets franchise leader in scoring, was making his second appearance in Charlotte since he was sent to Boston in a sign-and-trade deal last July. After tearing up during a pregame tribute in his first visit Nov. 7, Walker kept cool this time, adding four rebounds and seven assists.

Clippers 105, Kings 87: SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Paul George had 21 points with season highs of 11 rebounds and nine assists to shake off a slow start, and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers thumped the Sacramento Kings. Kawhi Leonard scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter to help the Clippers to their 14th consecutive win in Sacramento dating to 2013. Ivica Zubac added eight points and 13 rebounds, and Maurice Harkless scored 12 points. The Clippers played without Patrick Beverley and sixth man Lou Williams.

Raptors 117, Cavaliers 97: TORONTO — Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Terence Davis matched his career high with 19 and the Toronto Raptors finished 2019 on a winning note by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers. Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 points in his first start with Toronto as the Raptors recorded their fifth straight home win over the Cavaliers.

Thunder 106, Mavericks 101: OKLAHOMA CITY — Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each scored 20 points, Chris Paul hit the go-ahead basket with 40.9 seconds left and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes to beat the Dallas Mavericks. Paul scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder, who have won seven of their last eight games to move into seventh place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings. The Thunder (18-15) are three games above .500 for the first time this season. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, but he and Maxi Kleber each missed a potential tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds.