Skyler Jones did not know who the 6-foot-8-inch athlete was who walked into the gym at Redmond High on Wednesday afternoon.
He and the rest of the Panthers boys basketball team would soon realize that it was Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott dropping by to give advice to the young players.
“It was a really cool experience because you don’t get to meet an NBA player every day,” Jones said. “Being able to talk to him on a personal level and get advice from him was really special.”
McDermott, an All-American at Creighton and a lottery pick in the 2014 NBA draft, was in Central Oregon to play in a golf tournament. Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson was able to pull some strings with one of his friends who went to school with McDermott to bring the NBA player to their practice prior to the Intermountain Conference semifinal game against Hood River Valley on Wednesday night.
“We came to wish us good luck; we have been playing a little tight,” Gilbertson said. “He chatted about keeping it loose, having fun and leaving it all on the floor. The kids enjoyed it, their eyes went to him and off of me.”
McDermott even drew up an out-of-bounds play for the Panthers.
“Really cool play,” Jones said. “We lined up in a fashion we hadn’t done before. Just going through the motions, you could tell it would get some open shots for any team.”
The 2020-21 high school sports season, which was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, ends on Saturday with the completion of the culminating week. And many Central Oregon basketball teams are taking full advantage of the lost time by playing during the culminating week, including Redmond.
The Panthers were looking to advance to Friday's IMC championship game with a victory over the Eagles. IMC girls teams are also playing in a district tournament this week.
The three Bend-area boys teams, after not playing the Salem schools during Mountain Valley League play, will close out the season with games against Salem-area teams. The Bend, Mountain View and Summit girls seasons ended last week.
The Madras girls basketball team and both the boys and girls Trinity Lutheran basketball teams qualified for the state tournament hosted by their respective classifications.
After winning the Tri-Valley Conference, the White Buffalos clinched a spot in the 4A Showcase Final 8. The Buffaloes fell in the first round against La Grande Tuesday night, 82-54.
For the first time in school history, the Trinity Lutheran girls basketball team qualified for the 1A quarterfinals by beating Mohawk 32-30 in the round of 16 earlier this week. The Saints will play in the fourth-place game Thursday morning in Baker after knocking off Livingstone Adventist Academy 47-45 on Wednesday.
"We started off the tournament with the theme of no excuses, and they have taken that beyond what I have asked them to do," said Saints coach Irish Milandin. "I’ve been impressed with the grit and perseverance to take on any challenge in front of them."
The Saints will take on the winner of Nixyaawii and South Wasco County, who played past The Bulletin's print deadline on Wednesday. Win or lose, Trinity Lutheran will bring home a trophy for placing at state.
"We are excited that we are bringing home some hardware for our trophy case," Milandin said.
The Trinity Lutheran boys team, which has been a mainstay at the state tournament hosted in Baker, lost its tournament opener to South Wasco County 68-49 on Monday. The Saints rebounded to win their final two games in the tournament with a 44-41 win over Days Creek on Tuesday and a 41-33 victory over Siletz Valley on Wednesday to finish their season.
