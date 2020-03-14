The NCAA realized that it had run out of time this week, canceling its March Madness basketball tournaments as the coronavirus pandemic led all major American sports to suspend play.
There is no possibility of a makeup for the 68-team men’s tournament, which typically runs from mid-March through early April in numerous arenas across the country. The coronavirus is still in its early stages in the United States, but it has made large-scale, travel-heavy events untenable for the foreseeable future due to the need for social distancing.
The NBA, which suspended its season indefinitely on Wednesday, faces similar challenges but has somewhat greater flexibility when it comes to the calendar.
After placing the NBA on a 30-day hiatus to determine next steps, commissioner Adam Silver said that the schedule could be pushed back into the summer, a move that could salvage a potentially lost season and crown a champion.
“Even if we’re out for a month or out for six weeks, we could still restart the season,” Silver said during an interview with TNT. “It might mean that the Finals take place in late July. It was my feeling that it was way premature (to say) that we’ve lost the season.”
At the same time, Silver acknowledged “of course it’s possible” that the rest of the regular season and the playoffs could be canceled. Naturally, teams might respond differently if forced to choose between a delayed schedule and a canceled season.
For lottery teams that have no hope of reaching the playoffs, April 10, the official end of the regular season, was already in sight. If the NBA resumes play as normal after the 30-day hiatus, nearly half of the league’s teams would be restarting activities and some cross-country travel solely for the purpose of playing meaningless games.
Given those circumstances, it is easy to understand why those teams might be more inclined to simply cancel the season and look forward to next season.
For teams chasing a championship, though, the motivation to proceed with games is strong, as long as the contests are deemed safe. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been chasing his first title with the Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed a dream season. The Los Angeles Clippers have spent the last nine months moving heaven and earth to build a ready-made contender. Those teams, other top contenders and the NBA’s television partners have significant emotional and financial motivations for holding a playoffs, even in abbreviated form.
From a scheduling perspective, the NBA playoffs are a massive undertaking and a logistical nightmare: four best-of-seven rounds play out over a 65-day stretch, with as many as four flights between cities for each round. Even if all extra rest days were squeezed out and games were played every other night, the NBA needs eight weeks to work through its standard format.
A May 1 restart date with no elimination of regular-season games means the Finals would not end until the second week of August. That timing would create direct conflicts with numerous events, including the NBA draft (June 20), Las Vegas Summer League (July 5-15) and the Tokyo Olympics (July 26-Aug. 8). In other words, something would likely have to give.
Silver said Thursday that he has been in regular contact with the National Basketball Players Association, Disney and Turner, noting that “everybody indicated absolute willingness to work together.” All parties should keep an open mind to outside-the-box solutions like the one Gavitt described. The two highest priorities should be obvious: crowning a champion so that the season does not go to waste, and generating as much television revenue as possible knowing that it is unlikely fans will be able to attend games in person for the foreseeable future.
If the NBA simply canceled the rest of the regular season, 14 teams could go their separate ways, thereby cutting the logistical problems almost in half.
Even then, it is possible that a 2-2-1-1-1 playoff format through the first three rounds would require too much travel risk. Home-court advantage also might be eliminated anyway because arenas would still likely need to be fan-free. So why travel at all?
Theoretically, the NBA could hold its 16-team playoffs or a smaller eight-team tournament at a single site.
Running an eight-team tournament would take about six weeks if teams played every other day. In other words, the NBA could wait out the coronavirus until May 15 — two full months — and still complete an abbreviated postseason by the end of June without major schedule disruption.
Such a scenario sounds radical, but drastic times demand drastic measures. Multiple executives expressed skepticism this week that the season could go on, but the NBA’s biggest stars and television executives would surely prefer proceeding with the playoffs — in any form — rather than punting on the rest of the season.
That is why Silver took the rational step of approaching the next few months on an incremental basis, keeping all options on the table in the face of the coronavirus until the last possible moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.