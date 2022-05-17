NBA DRAFT

Trail Blazers get seventh pick

CHICAGO — The Portland Trail Blazers will select No. 7 in the 2022 NBA draft to be held June 23.

The Blazers learned their fate Tuesday night during the draft lottery at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago.

The Blazers entered the draft lottery with the sixth-best odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 9%. They also had a 37.2% chance of leaping into the top four.

Portland went 27-55 last season which involved roster engineering late to assure that the Blazers earned a high lottery pick and increase their odds of possibly landing the No. 1 pick.

The top four players in the draft are widely considered to be Duke power forward Paolo Banchero, Auburn power forward Jabari Smith, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.

Blazers star Damian Lillard, taken with the No. 6 pick in 2012, represented the Blazers at the lottery.

—The Oregonian

