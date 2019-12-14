PHILADELPHIA - A season that began with a solemn promise in January from Navy's senior class to Coach Ken Niumatalolo built to a euphoric crescendo Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

With one final touchdown wrought from one final run from Malcolm Perry, the Midshipmen's dazzling senior quarterback from Tennessee tossed the football into the air in celebration and swung his arm like a windmill. It might've been the biggest showing of emotion in the reserved quarterback's four-year career, and for good reason: With a 31-7 win over Army in the 120th installment of the Army-Navy game, Navy's seniors had kept their word.

They had promised Niumatalolo that, after a 3-10 season in 2018 that ended with a third consecutive loss to Army, they would be the ones to right the ship.

They followed through nearly one year later, bringing the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy back to Annapolis, Maryland, for the 11th time in the last 17 years and the 16th time in program history behind a commanding performance from Perry and a defense that smothered a beat-up Army team with ease.

The Mids (10-2) lead the all-time series 61-52-7 after snapping Army's longest winning streak since the 1990s.

Niumatalolo, in his 12th full season helming the program in Annapolis, earned his ninth victory in the rivalry game, making him the winningest coach in series history.

It was he who gave the seniors the necessary tools to make good on their January promise. Niumatalolo made sweeping changes ahead of the season, tending to features both big (he overhauled the defensive staff) and small (he lobbied Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk to provide the Mids with a sports nutritionist for the first time). In the defense's case, hiring coordinator Brian Newberry from Kennesaw State and bringing in four other new assistants was the most significant staff turnover within the program since Paul Johnson took over as head coach in 2002.

Niumatalolo also placed his full confidence behind Perry at quarterback and tailored the offense to the senior's liking. Perry used every free moment he had during the offseason studying Navy's playbook to reach a new level of expertise.

The result was the swift turnaround of a program that looked outdated and inert a year ago.

With Perry leading the way, Navy looked anything but languid on Saturday.

The senior quarterback led the Mids with 304 rushing yards and two touchdowns; he averaged 10.5 yards per carry.

Beginning in the second quarter - a single Army drive ate up nearly all of the first - Perry made Navy look like a boulder that had been given a shove down the side of a mountain. The Black Knights (5-8) outgained the Mids 75-8 in the first quarter. In the other three, Navy outgained Army 294-73.

Injuries had gutted the Black Knights. Christian Anderson was the program' first quarterback since 1979 to make his first career start in the Army-Navy game. He was playing behind an offensive line that was so beat up it rotated groups of players every series the way hockey teams change lines. Army managed just nine first downs all game.

Anderson, a junior who filled in for injured starter Kelvin Hopkins Jr., led Army with 56 rushing yards and one touchdown. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 18 yards.

After both teams shook off their jitters with a three-and-out to start, Army crafted a true opening statement - and turned out to be its lone jewel of the day. Anderson marched the Black Knights 78 yards in 18 plays for a scoring drive that ate almost 11 minutes of clock and sealed it with a five-yard rush that capped Army's longest scoring drive of the season.

Perry made up for lost time in the second quarter.

The senior's first big run of the half was a 55-yard tear up Army's sideline for a touchdown after he juked his defender and took advantage of a good block from fullback Jamale Carothers to find space on the edge of the field.

Perry's second big play was an equally tricky run in which he made it look like he has rubber bands in his ankles instead of cartilage. His 44-yard sprint put the Mids on Army's 17-yard line. Two plays later, he initiated Navy's version of the Philly Special when he pitched the ball to wideout Chance Warren, who threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Jamale Carothers. The trick play, which came six seconds to play before halftime with the Mids receiving the ball to start the third quarter, gave the Mids a 14-7 lead that felt like more.

After a hiccup in which Army captain Elijah Riley blocked Bijan Nichols' 29-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter's opening drive, Navy grabbed hold of momentum by forcing a pair of three-and-outs and held tight for the rest of the game.

Carothers scored again on a 5-yard run with 4:53 left in the third quarter after the fullback rattled off a 14-yard sprint and Perry added an 18-yard run to get the Mids to Army's 6. The pair combined again to get Navy into field goal range at the start of the fourth quarter, scoring again on a 54-yard kick from Nichols before the Black Knights even had a first down in the second half.

