Thorns return to play on Sept. 5
The Portland Thorns resume action in the National Women’s Soccer League as the league announced a fall series that begins in September.
The NWSL’s nine teams are divided into three three-team pods for the fall series. Each team will play four games within its pod over the course of seven weeks, beginning Sept. 5.
The Thorns are included in the West pod with the OL Reign (Tacoma, Washington) and Utah Royals FC.
The NWSL plans to announce the format and schedule next week. CBS Television Network will televise a game each Saturday during the seven-week series.
Earlier this summer, the Thorns reached the semifinals of the NWSL’s Challenge Cup, where they lost to Houston 1-0. One of Portland’s Challenge Cup matches was a 0-0 draw to Fall Series podmate OL Reign.
Other pods are Northeast (Chicago, Sky Blue, Washington) and South (North Carolina, Orlando, Houston).
— The Oregonian
