As part of its investigation into the noose found Sunday in the garage stall of its only African American driver, NASCAR swept all the stalls at the 29 tracks across the country that host its races.
Of those 1,684 stalls, 11 had garage-door pull-ropes that were tied in knots. Of those 11, just one was tied in a noose: the one in the Talladega Superspeedway stall assigned to the No. 43 team of Bubba Wallace.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps shared those findings Thursday in a conference call announcing that the sport had concluded its internal investigation of the incident that the FBI determined was not a hate crime but that nonetheless thrust stock-car racing into an ugly national spotlight and roiled its fan base.
Moments before Phelps spoke to reporters about NASCAR’s findings and the steps it will take going forward, NASCAR released a photograph of the noose taken by its security staff during the investigation.
“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba,” Phelps said.
Phelps vigorously defended the urgency of NASCAR’s response and said he would do the same again, adding that in hindsight, he should have used the word “alleged” in his initial statement condemning what he referred to as a “heinous act” hours after the discovery of the noose was reported by a member of Wallace’s race team Sunday afternoon.
“Upon learning of and seeing the noose, our initial reaction was to protect our driver,” Phelps said. “We’re living in a highly charged and emotional time. What we saw was a symbol of hate and was only present in one area of the garage: that of the 43 car of Bubba Wallace.
“… Based on the evidence we had, we felt that one of our drivers had been threatened — a driver who had been extremely courageous in his recent words and deeds.”
Phelps’ remarks came two days after the FBI closed its investigation without bringing federal charges after determining that the noose had been in that particular stall since at least October 2019, when NASCAR last raced at Talladega, Alabama. As a result, the FBI concluded, it could not have been intended as a symbol directed at Wallace because no one could have known Wallace would have been assigned that stall. In other words, the FBI concluded it was an extreme coincidence.
Nonetheless, NASCAR continued with its own probe, alarmed by why a noose was found in one of its garage stalls in the first place. Among the governing body’s questions: How did the noose get there? Was anyone an intended target? Was this a code-of-conduct violation? Are nooses present elsewhere in other garages where NASCAR races?
NASCAR’s investigation concluded the noose was “created at some point” during its October 2019 race weekend based on photographic and video evidence that showed it wasn’t dangling by the garage door at the weekend’s start but was at the end of the weekend.
Wallace’s team ended up in that stall on Sunday — one of 44 in Talladega’s garage — under a NASCAR policy that assigns stalls according to teams’ standings in the season-long points race. Under the sport’s coronavirus protocol, that policy has been tweaked to place multicar race teams side by side, which shuffled Wallace’s team, then 20th in the standings, further back in the garage than it normally would have been.
NASCAR’s closure of the incident likely won’t quell the racial tensions that have ratcheted up daily since Phelps announced June 10 that the sport was banning displays of the Confederate flag at its racetracks to send a message that all fans are welcome at its events.
On Thursday, Phelps made clear that NASCAR would not retreat from that policy despite virulent pushback from a segment of its fan base that views the flag as the symbol of a fierce, proud heritage.
“We are not going to back off of that policy,” Phelps said. “We have made the statement and we’re going to follow through to its fullest.”
From the moment NASCAR announced the discovery of the noose Sunday night, a vocal group of conspiracists accused Wallace of staging the scene — even though neither he nor any of the 39 other Cup series drivers had access to Talladega’s garage under the sport’s coronavirus protocols.
Phelps noted that many garage members must have passed by the noose, whether last fall or on Sunday, without noticing or commenting, which has convinced him to mandate that all NASCAR members undergo sensitivity and unconscious-bias training.
“Our ultimate conclusion for this investigation is to ensure that this never happens again, that no one walks by a noose without recognizing the potential damage it can do,” Phelps said.
In closing, he offered a final thought about Wallace.
“Bubba has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity and he stood tall for what he believes in,” Phelps said. “And we all need to stand with him. I know I’m going to.”
