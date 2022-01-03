Prepare for variable snow

A snowboarder carves down through powder near the Sunrise chairlift at Mt. Bachelor.

 Bulletin file

MT. BACHELOR

Free Wed. afternoons on some lifts

Mt. Bachelor will offer four Wednesday afternoons (noon to 4 p.m.) of free lift access on designated chairlifts, creating the opportunity for any guests to ski and ride on beginner terrain, according to a Monday press release.

Dates include Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26.

Play Forever Wednesdays $0 ticket can be pre-purchased online at mtbachelor.com and includes the Sunrise, Alpenglow, and Early Riser chairlifts, Lava Tube and First Rays carpet at the Sunrise Base Area, and Little Pine chairlift at the West Village Base Area.

Play Forever Wednesdays offer an opportunity for kids to ski or snowboard with Wednesday early-release schedules at many Central Oregon schools.

For more information, visit mtbachelor.com/free.

—Bulletin staff report

