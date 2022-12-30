A chance for the Mountain View boys basketball team to go into Intermountain Conference play with a perfect record came to an end Friday afternoon in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest championship game.
In a rematch against Roseburg, the Cougars held a 58-56 lead with less than 10 seconds on the clock, but a turnover gave the Indians a chance to tie with three seconds remaining.
Roseburg’s Mykah Mendoza took advantage of the opportunity and tied it at the buzzer. The Indians went on to win 67-63 in overtime to claim the Mountain Division title, and end Mountain View’s seven-game winning streak to open the season.
“It was a good high school basketball game,” said Mountain View coach Bob Townsend. “It was a little frustrating at times. We had been mentally tough through the first seven games of the season, but we let a couple of things get to us at the end.”
Townsend pointed to losing the scramble for loose balls and rebounding battles as key reasons his squad came up short against 6A Roseburg from the Southwest Conference. Also, Mountain View went 5 of 14 from the free-throw line, while Roseburg converted 13 of its 15 attempts from the charity stripe.
“You can’t give those easy points away,” Townsend said. “Whether it is the first one of the game or late in the game. You can't have good possessions and then miss free throws. It just kills you.”
The second matchup between the two teams had a league-game feel due to the physical play and the close score through regulation and into overtime. Roseburg (7-2 overall) led 14-11 after the first quarter and 26-22 at halftime. Mountain View (7-1) took a 43-38 lead into the final quarter.
“We knew it was going to be tight the whole way through,” said junior guard Quincy Townsend. “We beat them at our house, we knew they were going to come in wanting it. We just didn’t play up to our standards.”
Quincy Townsend led the way with a game-high 31 points, while senior forward Nathan Hoisington had 10 points, and senior guard Brayden Meier had eight. Roseburg was led by Mendoza, who finished with 24 points while making 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
The Cougars begin IMC play Thursday on the road against Redmond. The team hopes its first loss of the year won’t snowball into more losses, and that it can use the Roseburg game to improve.
“If you learn from a loss, you can’t lose twice,” said coach Townsend. “We have to learn and come away taking the knowledge that we can play with anybody, but we have to take care of the little things.”
