While walking away from the baseball field Tuesday night, a pair of Summit players were stopped by a fan wearing a Mountain View baseball cap.
“We love playing you guys,” the fan told the players.
And why would he not?
Two weeks after Summit rallied to beat Mountain View — the Cougars' only loss of the season entering Tuesday’s game — the two teams on the opposite sides of Bend were once again in a battle on the baseball diamond.
This time, however, it was Mountain View who rallied from a two-run deficit to secure a 3-2 victory in a 12-inning marathon, putting an end to the Storm’s six-game winning streak.
“It was a grind, it was a battle," said Mountain View coach Ryan Johnson after the victory. “It is a lot of heart, and we told the guys that one of you is going to come up with a situation, expect it to be you, and be ready for it. Finally got it done at the end.”
In a game that went five extra innings, where pitching and defense dominated, a soft line drive off the bat of junior Chase Terry dropped in center field and brought home Connor Zook for the winning score.
The Mountain View bench cleared to chase down the kid who finally put an end to the game that seemed as though it would never end.
“I thought he was going to catch it, and then we were going to go on to the 13th inning,” said Terry of his walk-off hit, the first of his high school career. “I just wanted the game to be done.”
Terry had a chance to deliver the game-winning hit earlier in the game, but did not come through. That left his coach a little antsy when he fell behind by two strikes, as he did earlier, in his final at bat.
“I was a little nervous because he had taken two straight strikes earlier at bat,” said Johnson. “Finally with two strikes he was finally able put one in play and make something happen.”
As was the case in the first meeting, both teams sent out their top arms. Zach Reynolds toed the rubber for Summit, while the lefty Aaron Platner was on the mound for the Cougars.
And once again, the two aces delivered.
Reynolds did not allow a baserunner in the first 10 Mountain View batters he faced. It was not until the fourth inning that the Cougars had a baserunner.
Joe Vaccaro’s two-out single in the fourth inning was able to drive home two runs for Mountain View to tie the game 2-2.
While Mountain View was able to get to Reynolds later in the game, the opposite was true for Platner.
After being a little erratic early in the game and giving up a home run to Luke Bents in the fourth, the southpaw settled into a groove. Johnson had to visit the mound to try and settle down his pitcher who was trying to throw every pitch by the Summit batters with little success.
“Be around the zone and you will get the results he wants,” said Johnson of what he told Platner on the mound. “He was up in the zone, we just tried to settle him down. The only one who can beat him is himself.”
Platner found his zone. After giving up the home run, he struck out eight of the next 11 batters that he faced over the three-inning stretch. The emotion showed after his final strikeout in the sixth inning captured the intensity of the game.
“I was trying to overthrow it and that really messed me up. I just focused more and threw more strikes,” said Platner, who finished with 13 strikeouts in six innings and 111 pitches. “I was happy because I didn’t want anyone to score. It was just building up from the other innings.”
Not to be overlooked, the bullpens of both teams seized the moments as well. Mountain View’s Jordan Kennedy and Declan Corrigan allowed one hit in six innings of relief, while Summit’s Jake Hendricks allowed three hits in six innings out of the bullpen.
Rarely do high school baseball games go as long as Tuesday night's game. It was the type of game that neither Terry nor Platner had ever played in, when a doubleheader counts as one game.
“This is my first time, it was pretty crazy,” said Platner. “Lot of focus, everyone had to be focused and it was just a good game. I love these games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.