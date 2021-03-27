In his pregame speech, Mountain View football coach Brian Crum told his players that 25 years from now, they were going to remember the night they squared off against cross-town rival Summit.
For 45 of the 48 minute game of the Cougars’ 7-3 win over the Storm Friday evening, it looked as though the “classic high school football game” was going to be a game the team would rather forget instead.
“We had a hard time getting out of our way,” said Crum. “Nine guys were doing their jobs and two were not.”
Mountain View’s offense had been humming entering Friday’s matchup on their home turf, averaging 40 points per game in their three prior games. Senior running back Luke Roberts was leading all, putting up video game-like numbers with over 400 yards and a 6A-leading nine rushing touchdowns, while junior quarterback Jakoby Moss had tossed seven touchdown passes in three games.
Yet, with just a tick over three minutes left in the game, the vaunted Cougar offense was stuck in neutral and had been kept off the scoreboard. Luckily for Mountain View, the Summit offense had a similar fate against the Cougar defense.
“It was frustrating not being able to move the ball and not score,” said Moss. “Our defense kept us in there. Hats off to them, they played lights out.”
But trailing with three minutes remaining, it was the offense’s turn to pick up a defense that had given them one final drive. Moss knew it was go time.
“I'm just telling myself that this is what you have worked so hard for,” Moss said. “All the grind, all the weekends doing 7-on-7 — this is what it is for.”
Suddenly, the offense clicked. The offensive line gave Moss the time needed to hit his receivers who had broken open. With 30 seconds left in the game, Roberts plunged in from a yard out to give the Cougars their only points of the game.
Despite the lead, the game still came down to the final play. Summit marched down the field and got in the red zone with less than 10 second on the clock. But senior defensive back Jake Hatch picked off sophomore quarterback Hogan Charmichael in the end zone to seal the victory for the Cougars.
“What I love about this group is they believe,” said Crum. “They trust in the coaches and trust in their teammates. When we needed to make a play, they were able to make plays.”
While one side of Bend celebrated a come-from-behind victory, the other side walked off letting the school’s first win over Mountain View since 2016 slip through its fingers.
The Storm went into the second matchup confident, knowing that the first meeting was not indicative of the 33-3 final score. They also thought that after holding Beaverton to 23 yards on 23 carriers in last week’s win, they were prepared to slow down the Cougars’ rushing attack.
“We realized after the first game that we could play with them,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt. “We shot ourselves in the foot with mental mistakes in the first game, we knew our defense would come out and respond.”
But the Storm offense was never able to threaten with a touchdown. Before the game's final drive, the offense never reached the red zone. Instead, the offense was only able to get a 40-yard field in the third quarter from junior kicker Soren McKee. He would get another try, also from 40-yards, in the fourth quarter, missing.
"I told our guys after the game there was nothing to hang your head about," said Hyatt. "They came out and played a great game. Mountain View is a good opponent, I’m pleased with how the guys fought and competed."
Summit plays its second round against Bend High next Friday, while Mountain View travels to face Ridgeview.
But after a brawl between two of Bend's high schools, they might need some time to recover.
"Our kids were physically and emotionally spent after this one," said Crum. "And I know (Summit's) were too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.