REDMOND —
Kailynn Bowles’ quads were so sunburned they blended in with her bright red Mountain View basketball jersey. To a slightly lesser extent, it was apparent that Liliana Overcash had spent the day before baking in the sun.
Friday afternoon was spent outside at the rehearsal for Saturday’s afternoon graduation at Mountain View High. Later that evening, the four seniors on the Mountain View basketball team were back on the hardwood taking home a 51-29 win over Redmond.
Saturday, Mountain View students will walk across a stage and receive their high school diplomas capping off a week of high school graduations across the state.
But Bowles, Overcash and the rest of the senior athletes won’t be done with high school. A couple days after wearing their cap and gowns and snagging their diplomas, they will put on their team’s uniforms to continue a season that will last few more weeks.
“It makes it feel not real, like we aren’t graduating yet,” said Bowles. “We still have to be at school for a couple more weeks. It just hasn’t settled in that we have graduated.”
It’s just one more surreal moment in a school year full of them.
The rhythm of the athletic year has been thrown off several beats by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the year reaches its final weeks, there is now a unique wrinkle — seniors out of school across the state who are still going to suit up for their high school team.
Keeping a team together while parts of the team are no longer in school is just adding to the growing new reality that competing and coaching the past 15 months has brought.
But for the players who have put in the time and bought into the culture the team has been building, Mountain View coach Megan Dickerson does not see much changing in the final weeks of the season.
“It is a matter of checking in with them and making sure they are engaged when they are out of school but still have to come to practice,” said Dickerson. “Their daily routine is off but they still have to show up and perform.”
Having the seniors continue to play has been important for a program seeking its first postseason appearance since 2011.
Bowles and the senior class have been extensions of the coaching staff on the court and at practice, which helped lay a foundation for future seasons, Dickerson said.
“It is vital that they stick it out for our younger kids because they are such a help to them and have helped a young group grow very quickly in this very, very short season,” said Dickerson.
Mountain View is starting to see its efforts pay off. Seven games into the season, the Cougars have won five, including handing Ridgeview its first loss Thursday, beating the reigning Intermountain Conference champs 49-48 on their home court.
“They are embracing the culture and getting an understanding of what they need to do to be successful,” said Overcash on the team’s development. “That was a big win for us and I think it will help us moving forward.”
There is still work to be done. With five games left on the regular season schedule, Mountain View sees its program rounding in form with five games left, four of which are against rivals Summit and Bend High.
“This team has good chemistry,” said Dickerson. “When we are shooting the three ball well and shooting free throws better than we ever have. Scoring is happening which is great, but we are still finding out what kind of defensive team we want to be.”
Waiting has been common practice for high school athletes in the past year. Waiting a couple more weeks to finally feel done with high school only seems appropriate.
“It hasn’t hit yet,” said Overcash. “It is just weird because we have games, but maybe it will hit that we are finally done after the season.”
