MOUNT BACHELOR — Miles Kemph’s ride down the slope ended the same way all his races this winter have — with the fastest time and a first-place medal.
His time of 1 minute and 3.73 seconds was the fastest run through the giant slalom of all the 80-plus boy racers in Saturday’s Oregon School Ski Association Valley Invitational.
For most of his way down the Cliffhanger run at Mt. Bachelor ski area, Kemph was without one of his ski poles.
“It just got straight up yanked out of my hand,” Kemph explained after the race. “It doesn’t really affect you too much. It’s just one pole the rest of the way. It’s definitely better to have a pole. There’s nothing you can do about it except keep going.”
The Mountain View junior, who did not become a competitive skier until he started high school, has made the jump from finishing on the podium as a sophomore to finishing ahead of everyone else in every race as a junior.
“He just finds speed,” said Mountain View coach Casey Myers. “He can make a mistake and still win. He has run the table this year. The kid is committed. He skis all summer. He goes and finds snow somewhere, so it shows up when he races.”
Skiers made only one run in Saturday’s competition rather than the typical two, so there was no easing into the race. There was no chance to make up time in a second round.
“You had to lay it all out in one run,” Kemph said.
Kemph’s Mountain View teammate Griffin Purtzer finished fourth in 1:07.27.
Kemph was not the only Cougar who was the fastest down the hill Saturday. Morgan Berg was the only racer to finish under 70 seconds in the girls race. Her time of 1:09.75 just beat out Bend High’s Julia Watson (1:10.09) and Caroline Jones (1:10.14).
“Morgan was technical,” Myers said. “She is tall and uses her legs well. She’s a smart skier. She didn’t make any mistakes today. That’s what really sets her apart.”
While Mountain View had the fastest individuals, Bend High had the best-scoring team. With three top-10 finishers, the Bend girls beat out Summit and Mountain View, each of which placed three finishers in the top 10.
The Bend boys’ top three finishers (combined 3:19.91) narrowly edged out Mountain View (3:20.60) by less than a second to win. Third place went to Summit (3:23.75) and fourth place to Sisters (3:25.25).
In the girls race, the top three Bend finishers (3:31.75) beat runner-up Mountain View (3:34.12) and third-place Summit (3:34.70). Sisters (4:05.59) finished behind South Eugene for fifth place.
Bend’s Aaron Duarte (1:03.80) challenged Kemph for the boys victory but settled for second place. Duncan Rabenstein (1:07.64) and Aidan Donahue (1:08.47) also cracked the top 10 for the Lava Bears.
“The team came together in a way they hadn’t before, both boys and girls,” said Bend assistant coach Jeff Jewett. “Today, both boys and girls were great at helping each other out through the good times and the bad. They were really supportive of each other, and that was really helpful.”
The weather conditions provided a challenge for the skiers. During the boys race, the skies were clear, yet the snow was “boilerplate,” as Myers, the Mountain View coach, described it, making it more difficult to carve through the gates.
“I was telling (the team), don’t take chances,” Myers said. “It is really tough snow, and it’s going to give way in chunks.”
Later in the afternoon, the rain and snow mix picked up, creating a faster surface. However, the visibility on the course proved to be challenging.
“The big thing is visibility and looking ahead,” Myers said. “You have to have a mental map in your head of the course before you get to the start gate, so that when we get in there, you are as calm and confident as can be.”
Next Saturday, the same teams will compete in the OSSA Bachelor Butte Blast Slalom at Mt. Bachelor.
