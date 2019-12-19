Mtn. View standout commits to Air Force

Mountain View High senior Blake Warner has signed a Certificate of Intent to attend the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he plans to play football for the Falcons.

A two-time first-team all-league tackle, Warner was a key cog on the offensive and defensive lines for the Cougars, helping Mountain View reach the Class 6A state playoffs in 2018.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Warner will join an Air Force football program that is coming off a 10-win season with wins over Colorado and Army in 2019, finishing behind only Boise State in the Mountain West Conference standings. The Falcons will play Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.

Due to Air Force Academy policy, names of recruited student-athletes cannot be released until the athlete arrives on campus, as is the case for the Army and Naval academies. A Certificate of Intent is a nonbinding agreement that signifies an athlete’s commitment to follow through with the appointment process, per the Air Force football website.

— Bulletin staff report