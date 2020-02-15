Twenty-five and a half points were all that separated Sprague and Mountain View for the Mountain Valley Conference wrestling championships Saturday.
Wrestling in their own gym, the Cougars placed second to the Olympians from Salem, 461.5 to 436. Mountain View had five district champions, and 11 Cougars qualified for the state tournament with top-three finishes in their respective weight classes.
Drew Jones beat teammate Caleb Potts to win the 113-pound weight class. Carson Fassett defeated teammate Sayre Williams in the 152-pound championship. Cannon Potts edged out Sprague’s Cole Bacheller 7-3 to win the 170-pound weight class.
Also for Mountain View, three-time state champion Beau Ohlson won by technical fall over Sprague’s Devin Jeanes to win the 145-pound weight class, and Blake Ohlson, Beau’s brother, won at 195 pounds with a pin of Sprague’s Cole Steketee.
The Cougars’ Tyson Oliver (120), Andrew Worthington (120), Nathan Jones (126), Ryder Fassett (132), Holden Korish (138), Elijah McCourtney (160), Ryan Calderon (182), Titus Schulz (220), and Rory Eck (285) also punched their tickets to the state tournament with top-three finishes in their weight classes.
Summit and Bend each had one wrestler qualify for the state tournament, set for Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Bend High’s Nate Denney won the 182-pound weight class, beating Mountain View’s Calderon in the championship match, and Summit’s Andrew Johnson finished second in the 160-pound weight, falling to Sprague’s Brook Byers.
Also Saturday:
Hawks finish 2nd to Burns: IRRIGON — La Pine, the 2019 Class 3A state champion, finished second at the Special District 1 district tournament, placing behind Burns, 346.5-303.5. Dylan Mann (120) and Daniel Underwood won weight-class titles for the Hawks, who had seven additional wrestlers qualify for the state meet. Carmelo Farfaglia (106), Olivia Flack (113), Jose Orozco (138), Dylan Hankey (160), Dominick Evans (170), Landen Roggenkamp (182) and Teagan DeForest (285) all finished in the top three of their weight classes.
Culver wins district title: UNION — By a margin of 108.5 points, Culver won the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 team championship with 298.5 points, finishing well ahead of Crane (190) and Grant Union (181.5). Winners of 12 of the past 13 2A/1A state team titles, the Bulldogs got championship efforts from Debren Sanabria (106 pounds), Lane Downing (145) and Isaiah Toomey (160). Anthony Hood (138) also made it to the championship round and finished second.
