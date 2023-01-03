Both the Mountain View and La Pine wrestling teams had top-10 team finishes last week at the Sierra Nevada Classic, a tournament held in Reno, Nevada, that brings teams from Oregon, California, Washington, Nevada, Idaho and Arizona.
Mountain View, with three individual champions, finished second behind Del Oro of Loomis, California. La Pine, the reigning Class 3A state champions, finished eighth.
Drew Jones won the 132-pound weight class for the Cougars, beating Del Oro’s Jagger French 9-6 in the championship match. Jackson Potts also came away with an individual title for Mountain View, winning the 157-pound weight class with a pin of Spanish Springs’ (Nev.) Porter Gresko. In the 175-pound weight class, the Cougars' Liam Byrne won a close 10-9 bout over Calaveras’ (Calif.) Scott Beadles to claim the title.
Additionally, Scout Santos finished fourth in the 120-pound weight class and Andrew Worthington finished fifth in the 138-pound weight class to help the Cougars score 200 team points.
The Hawks were led by Devon Kerr, who finished second in the 138-pound weight class, falling to Rancho Bernando’s (Calif.) Brandon Eusebio. La Pine's Landyn Philpott finished fourth in the 132-pound weight class. Jeffrey Schuler (190) also had a fourth-place finish for the Hawks, and Tyson Flack had a fifth-place finish at 106 pounds.
Culver also competed at the Sierra Nevada Classic, finishing 31st in the 77-team field. While the Bulldogs did not have a wrestler place on the eight-person podium, 175-pounder Ryan Johnson scored a team-high 11 points, winning three times by pin.
—Brian Rathbone, The Bulletin
