South Eugene's Abby Keiper, left, and Rowan Davis, right, try to stop Mountain View's Kasey Booster (24) as she passes to a teammate Friday night during a game between the two teams at Mountain View High School.
The same phrase can have an entirely different meaning from one year to the next. That is the case with the Mountain View’s girl’s basketball team’s mantra of “Embrace the Chaos.”
A year ago, the Cougars were a team loaded with sophomores and a new coach in Jon Corbett who took the job just a few short weeks before the season tipped off. They had little to no choice but to harness the madness.
“He just told us to embrace all these new things,” said junior point guard Kasey Booster. “He knew we were a little a little anxious, but that was the message.”
That mindset led the Cougars to 15 wins (nine in the former 6A Mountain Valley Conference) a year ago and a berth in the Class 6A playoffs.
A year later, with a new conference, new classification (5A) and returning nearly all key players from last year’s team, the mantra is still the same. “Embrace the Chaos” is printed on the front of the team’s warmup shirts. However, the meaning is a little different this time around.
“We just want to turn the game into something that we are comfortable with, and that other teams aren’t comfortable with,” Corbett said. “We want to create chaos on both ends of the floor.”
In Friday night's season opener against South Eugene, smooth sailing for the Cougars made for a chaotic night on the hardwood for the Axe. Mountain View (1-0) started the game on a 15-0 run, took a 43-21 lead into halftime and coasted to a 58-32 win over South Eugene (0-2) of the 6A Southwest Conference.
“The message from the start was coming out strong,” Booster said. “We wanted to put a message out there from the start that we are here to win it.”
Booster, an Intermountain Conference Player of the Year candidate, scored the game’s first eight points, connected from behind the 3-point arch six times and had 15 of her game-high 27 points in the first quarter.
“She’s worked really hard throughout the offseason,” Corbett said. “There is not a lot you can’t say about her, she is amazing to watch.”
The win showed how scrappy a team Mountain View can be when playing undersized. Early in the first quarter, its 6-foot-2 junior center Avery Andrews left the game with an injury and did not return. That left the Cougars without a player over six feet and only one non-guard player.
“We did a good job handling that from a size standpoint,” Corbett said. “Ruby (Haarberg) played huge, and we got a great contribution from Makenna Bomke, she is such a defender, but she shot the ball better than I’ve probably seen her. That made a huge difference.”
It was a good start to the season for the Cougars, who have their eyes set on achieving high goals this year now that they are back playing 5A and in the IMC.
“I’m so excited and ready for this year,” said Junior forward Haarberg, who finished with five points in Friday’s win. “We have a really good team dynamic. Everyone is learning their roles and how they can contribute to this team.”
Added Booster: “I think we are even more excited because we did better than everyone thought last year in 6A. I think we are going to be a team that will be feared, and we are ready to take that on.”
