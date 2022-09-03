Mountain View’s Deakon Looney (66) stops Canby’s Tyler Konold (24) in the backfield during the third quarter Friday night in Bend. Konold had two touchdowns in the first half, but Mountain View's defense held Canby to 21 points and also forced two turnovers in the three-point loss.
Mountain View’s Deakon Looney (66) stops Canby’s Tyler Konold (24) in the backfield during the third quarter Friday night in Bend. Konold had two touchdowns in the first half, but Mountain View's defense held Canby to 21 points and also forced two turnovers in the three-point loss.
There were times in the first half that Mountain View coach Brian Crum thought his team should be down 28 points in their season opener against Canby, even though it was only a two-score game.
With three minutes remaining, Mountain View (0-1) fought back from an 18-point hole to bring the score to within three points. But the Canby (1-0) rushing attack was able to milk the clock and secure the 21-18 victory at Jack Harris Stadium in Bend on Friday night.
“We can’t make that many mistakes and win but I also learned that this team doesn’t fold,” Crum said. “I like who we are going to be. This is a good group and a good football team.”
The Cougars of Mountain View fell behind 14 points in the first half after Canby's Tyler Konold broke two long touchdown runs of 67 and 24 yards. Mountain View’s offense sputtered early, only managing a 31-yard field goal from junior kicker Connor Calvert in the closing seconds of the first half.
Then it was gut-check time for Mountain View, hoping to reverse its fortunes coming off a 3-7 record last fall.
“In the locker room at halftime we talked and we decided that we wanted to be the hammer and not the nail,” said junior linebacker Deakon Looney. “We decided to turn it around, we have some tough guys, we are a young team, and we came out with heart in the second half.”
But Canby was determined to not take its foot off the gas. The visitors came out in the third quarter and extended their lead to 21-3 on an 18-yard touchdown run by quarterback Gage Millar.
Still, Mountain View kept fighting and eventually mounted a comeback.
Down 18 points after three quarters, Mountain View got just what it needed early in the fourth quarter with a 50-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Connor Crum to junior wideout Sam Creech.
Typically a run-heavy offense, Mountain View started finding success in the passing game in the fourth quarter. The Cougars only managed 10 yards on the ground, but passed for 206 yards against Canby.
“I think we noticed that running wasn’t working so we transitioned to the passing plays and it worked,” said sophomore wideout Jack Foley, who became a go-to target for Crum.
With three minutes left in the game, Mountain View trimmed the Canby lead to three with a three-yard pass from Connor Crum to junior tight end Jackson Hersch, who also had a 25-yard catch on the drive. All Mountain View needed was one more defensive stop to give its offense a chance to get the ball back.
Easier said than done against Canby, which ran for nearly 300 yards on 40 carries. Canby was able to pick up first downs on the ground to drain the clock and secure the win.
Still, the Mountain View defense was solid and proved to be a bend-but-don't break unit throughout the game. Despite the yardage allowed Mountain View only surrendered 21 points and also forced two turnovers.
"When you only give up 21 points we should win a game, that is the ultimate reality," Crum said. "Offensively, we have to score more than 18 points."
Even in the loss, Crum was pleased with the resilience the team showed throughout the game. It was a good building block as the Cougars move forward into the season.
“That would have been the thing we couldn't have, was a team that folded, and they didn’t fold,” Crum said. “Now we just have to add the discipline and the execution.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.