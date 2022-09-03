There were times in the first half that Mountain View coach Brian Crum thought his team should be down 28 points in their season opener against Canby, even though it was only a two-score game.

With three minutes remaining, Mountain View (0-1) fought back from an 18-point hole to bring the score to within three points. But the Canby (1-0) rushing attack was able to milk the clock and secure the 21-18 victory at Jack Harris Stadium in Bend on Friday night.

