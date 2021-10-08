It took all of two possessions for Mountain View coach Brian Crum to realize that there was a mismatch taking place at Jack Harris Stadium Friday night against Aloha High.
There was nothing the Warriors could do to slow down the Cougars, who put an end to their two-game losing streak with a 63-0 nonleague football victory in front of a packed house for homecoming.
“We were ready from the first snap, I thought,” Crum said. “I thought we played well in all three phases. On defense we shut down their run game early and offensively we were pretty precise.
“I didn’t know until two drives in that was going to finish the way it finished, that we were going to be that much better than them.”
The Cougars (3-3 overall) scored six touchdowns in the first half to quickly pull away from the Warriors (0-6) of the Metro League. Senior running back Sayre Williamson ran for three of his four touchdowns in the first half, senior quarterback Jakoby Moss connected twice with senior wideout Jordan Kennedy for scores, and junior running back Ben Yundt also scored in the game's first 24 minutes.
“The offensive line blocked their (butts) off tonight,” said Williamson, who capped off his night with a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half. “I have to give them all the thanks. I treat every run like it can be my last, so I always try for a touchdown — some nights seem to be easier than others.”
The second half was the young players' time to shine. With a running clock, Mountain View got touchdowns from sophomore running back Jackson Hersch and junior running back Max Paskewich.
After dropping a pair of Mountain Valley Conference games the previous two Fridays on the road against South Salem and West Salem, a game where everything seemed go right was just what the Cougars needed heading into their final three regular-season contests.
“We came out with a great week of practice and did what we wanted to do on the field,” said Moss, who got the win on his birthday. “A big bounce back is good for a young team after a couple rough games. Coming out like this and winning like this means a ton and it will be big going into a tough game next week against Summit.”
Mountain View’s season could go several different directions over the next three weeks. The Cougars have road games at Summit and McNary, before their final home game against Bend High. Crum said that all three games could end in defeats as easily as they could end in victories.
The coach is hoping that the momentum from Friday's blowout of Aloha can carry into the next three games as Mountain View vies for a spot in the Class 6A state playoffs.
“It was good for our kids,” Crum said. “The last two games playing on the road against Salem teams, I think our kids were a little down. Hopefully it gives them some confidence and springboards us into next week against a really tough Summit team.
“Hopefully it gives us some ways to say: ‘This is what we can be, so let’s go do it.’”
