Mountain View was in control of the match for 60 minutes, but a few mistakes can make a significant difference in high school soccer.
The Cougars boys soccer team took a 2-0 lead into halftime but gave up four second-half goals to fall 4-2 to Silverton in the season opener Friday at Mountain View High School.
“Silverton’s a good team, and we knew that they would come at us after halftime, up 2-0,” said Mountain View coach Donnie Emerson. “We just made some silly mistakes … young silly mistakes, and young, silly fouls. It happens.”
Senior Edgar Elias started the scoring for the Cougars, controlling a loose ball from 20 yards out and hammering it high into the net for a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.
Twenty minutes later, senior Parker Harrison put a free kick deftly past the defense and the goalkeeper for a 2-0 Mountain View lead.
In the second half, Silverton senior midfielder Dominic Doyle scored two goals (54th and 64th minutes) to tie the match.
“His effort start to finish really just kind of got the whole team on his back,” Silverton coach Marty Limbird said of Doyle.
In the 71st minute, Silverton’s Isaac Lawson fired a 25-yard shot off a free kick that evaded the defense and curled past goalkeeper Jacob Lehr to give the Foxes a 3-2 lead.
Suddenly the Cougars were in the position of urgently looking for the equalizer.
“I was really happy with what we did for 60 minutes, and actually I was happy with what happened out there the whole game,” Emerson said. “We just … too many mistakes. But they were young mistakes and we’re a young team and that happens. We really need to do a better job of defending for (Lehr) than we did today. But all in all, there’s definitely some good takeaways from that game.”
Emerson noted that he was pleased with the play of some young players, including sophomore defender Callahan Corwin and freshman midfielder Seth Mikalson.
“Those guys played huge today,” Emerson said. “It was nice to be able to see them hold their own against a good soccer school.”
Emerson pulled Lehr on a Mountain View corner kick in the final minute, leaving the goal open. As the ball deflected back toward the other side of the field, Silverton’s Emmett Limbird kicked the ball into a free net from 30 yards out just before the final whistle for the final 4-2 score.
“I think we found our heart and soul a little bit,” Marty Limbird said. “It required everybody today to do their part. It was a total team effort. I’m just really proud of having the heart and the belief that we could stick with a game that we were down. It was like climbing a mountain. That’s a good, solid team across from us, but I guess we outlasted them a little bit today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.