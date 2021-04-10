For 25 years, Brian Crum has strolled the sidelines of football fields on Friday nights. He has been on coaching staffs that have state championships in Oregon and California, yet none of those teams holds the title of his "favorite team."
That title goes to the team that walked off the field at Bend High with a 44-7 victory Friday night. Not just for beating its rival for the second time this spring, but for the way the players handled the adversity of the COIVD-19 pandemic, which upended their normal high school lives and threatened to cancel their season.
“This was our championship,” said the Mountain View coach and history teacher Friday night. “Our kids came out and they played every game like it could be their last because they never knew when something could be taken away.”
The Cougars clinched an undefeated season with the win Friday night, winning all six of its games, beating both Summit and Bend twice to unequivocally hold the title as Bend’s top high school football team.
“Hell of a run,” said junior quarterback Jakoby Moss, emotionally drained after passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another in the win. “Everyone talks about the memories from high school football and we made some this year. It was a long year. It felt like a decade.”
Perhaps not 10 years, but the year was an emotional marathon despite playing fewer games than normal. Since preparation for the season started in June, most of the time the sport was in limbo, with state officials deeming the sport unsafe to play during the pandemic until the middle of February.
It may have been tackle football, but players often were not allowed to touch each other — or a football after someone else had already touched it. There were times they could not block or tackle each other, or practice as a full team.
Crum said he grew more as a coach this year than he had in his previous 10 years. Moss called the year a roller coaster.
Yet, the team continued to show up for weight training, and conditioning, and 7-on-7 football games, which doesn't allow tackling.
“It was a crazy year,” said senior running back Luke Roberts, playing his final high school football game. “But no one on this team gave up. We all stayed focused on the goal and had fun doing it.”
The team adopted the motto “Dig that Ditch.” It meant the hard work needed to be started and finished, according to Moss.
However, “Dig the Ditch” quickly became “Shovel that Field” once football was given the green light to resume. Only the football field was covered in snow.
Crum credited his team's ability to stick together and enjoy the season on the 15 seniors in the program, who continued to bring a positive outlook to each obstacle the team faced.
“Those are the 15 core kids,” said Crum. “They never doubted anything and stuck together. When (the pandemic) happened, that is the perfect group of kids. It is a group of kids that said ‘tell me to run through a wall and I’ll do it.’”
Friday night, the wall was the Lava Bear defense. And Roberts, a 6-foot-3, 205 bulldozer, ran through, over and past the wall in his final game. He rushed 28 times for 296 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yarder in the second quarter.
“He was a man among boys tonight,” said Crum. “He was running guys over, he was stiff arming guys to the ground, he was lowering his head to get in the end zone. That is the best Luke Roberts has looked.”
It was a taxing 10 months for the players, Crum, too. He said he was grateful for the season, not just for the win loss record.
“I think there were a lot of programs, a lot of teams, a lot of coaches and a lot of players who for the last 10 months, gave up or thought that they weren’t going to get a chance to play,” he said of the 46 players on his varsity roster. "They kept believing that we were going to play, and when it came time to play — we were ready. That is what stands out to me.”