Several weeks ago, Mountain View coach Megan Dickerson was hoping that her squad would figure out what kind of defensive team it wanted to be down the final stretch of the season.
In the final half of the final game of the shortened girls basketball season played in late spring, the Cougars put on a defensive clinic Wednesday night to close their season with a 42-38 win at cross-town rival Summit.
“I felt like we played it really smart,” Dickerson said. “I thought it went beyond the physical ability to fly around, but also using our heads and playing smart. We boxed out and rebounded, which was one of our weaknesses, and we did well limiting them to one shot at most possessions.”
Trailing 20-19 at halftime, the Cougars held the Storm to just two points in the entire third quarter.
“It started on defense,” said Mountain View's Julia Towle, who scored a game-high 17 points. “Communicating brought a lot of energy, which translated into offense. I think we were mentally in this game. We really wanted this win.”
Towle, coming off an injured ankle, carried the Cougars' offense in the first half, as the 6-foot senior scored 11 of their 19 points in the half. Last season, that type of performance was uncommon.
“She was outstanding and a difference maker,” Dickerson said. “A year ago, she was a completely different basketball player. We went to Julia tonight. A year ago, we wouldn’t have.”
While it was a senior stepping up in the first half, it was a freshman who took the reins in the second half to close out the game.
Eight of Kasey Booster’s 12 points came in the fourth quarter for Mountain View. With Summit chipping away at the lead in the final minutes, the freshman guard calmly sank four free throws to ice the game.
“Free throws are something that I strive to be really good at,” Booster said. “I want the ball at the end because I know I can knock them down.”
Wednesday night was yet another slugfest that went the distance, which has been common this season among the three girls basketball programs in Bend. Prior to Thursday’s game between Summit and Bend High, five of the six total matchups were decided by four points or fewer.
Summit was 4-0 against Bend schools before the loss to Mountain View.
The Storm, trailing by double-digits late in the fourth quarter, made one final push in the closing minutes. Senior Healy Bledsoe scored seven of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter and sophomore Rose Koehler scored four of her 11 points in the final quarter.
But the comeback effort came up short.
“It is hard to play a team three times,” said Summit coach Lynnette Landis after the third matchup against Mountain View in a 15-day span. “We know each other so well. We always have a good battle with them every time. They are fun to play. I was proud of my kids for coming back from a 10-point deficit — they showed real heart.”
Dickerson said that after the game she walked into the locker room to find her seniors in tears after playing their final high school game.
Still, there is a relief to be done among Central Oregon teams who crammed in their seasons over the last month. The Cougars (8-4) played 12 games in less than 30 days, and the Storm (5-5 entering Thursday's game against Bend) played 11 games over the same span.
“When there is a season like that where nothing is on the line, it is time to just let them have fun,” Landis said. “If we went another week we wouldn’t have a full team. And that's OK. We are exhausted. It was a packed-in season in a short amount of time.”
