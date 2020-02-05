In the 40th year of the Civil War, neither Mountain View nor Bend High showed any mercy to the rim or backboard.
The Lava Bears made just 10 of their 47 shot attempts during the game, while the Cougars missed 12 shots in the paint during the first half alone with similar results in the second half.
Mountain View (3-4 Mountain Valley Conference, 10-7 overall) picked up its fourth straight win over Bend (2-5, 5-13) on Tuesday night, beating the Lava Bears on their home court 41-32.
“I thought we kept the game at our pace, which was great,” said first-year Bend coach Aaron Johnson. “I thought we would eventually shoot the ball better — 10 for 47 and 2 for 19 from 3 — in an eight-point game, that’s a big deal.”
Twice, the Lava Bears were held to fewer than 10 points in a quarter, scoring seven in the first and just four in the third. But the Cougars’ offense sputtered as well, keeping the score within single digits for most of the game.
“I felt good about our offense,” said Mountain View coach Bob Townsend, despite his team’s low shooting percentage. “We were getting a lot of paint shots. Our stats had 12 missed shots in the paint in the first half, so we were running things that we felt good about. But we couldn’t get anything to drop. Luckily, our defensive effort carried us.”
“We’ve been doing this all year, honestly, we’ve been a defensive team and not scoring many points,” said Mountain View senior Grant Jordan, who was the game’s only scorer in double digits with 15 points. “We’ve just been having to hold teams below us, so we’ve been in this position a few times.”
Rivalries aside, Tuesday was a significant win for the Cougars. The second half of the MVC season begins Friday.
Both teams were needing a win to keep pace in the crowded conference with seven games remaining.
Two games are the difference between Summit, which currently holds the conference’s last of three guaranteed playoff spots, and Bend, which fell to seventh in the eight-team conference with Tuesday’s loss. Sandwiched between the two is Mountain View, which is now in a three-way tie for fourth with West Salem and Sprague.
Three of the first seven league games stick out to Jordan, games in which Mountain View had chances to close out opponents but were unable to do so.
The first came in the conference opener against Summit, when Jordan said the Cougars did not match the Storm’s intensity and lost 66-56. The second was a one-point loss against the conference’s current second-place team, McNary. The third came against Sprague, a close game late that turned into a 10-point loss.
“It’s been a tough few games, we’ve lost a few close ones, we’ve lost ones that we should have won,” Jordan said. “We just find our groove in the second half (of league play) and win games that we should have won the first time.”
The path to the playoffs is more daunting for the Lava Bears. In the first year with a new coach, Bend dropped eight of its first 10 games. Despite the record, Johnson believes his team’s steady improvement throughout the season is a sign that his team will peak as the second half of conference play starts.
“A group of high schoolers could have been looking for the next sport, start looking towards the next thing,” Johnson said. “The resilience that they have shown, the bond they’ve shown, those things are going to help us in the second half of league as teams get tired, as guys get tired, as injuries come in, as things happen like a team shooting 20% from the field. I do believe in this team’s resiliency.”
Bend hosts Sprague (3-4, 7-10) on Friday, hoping to avenge an earlier 70-60 loss to the Olympians. Mountain View will travel to face the conference’s top team, South Salem, which beat the Cougars 83-68 in their first meeting. On Saturday, Summit, winner of two straight, will get a second crack at McNary, which beat the Storm 62-61 in their first matchup.
