Records hardly matter when it comes to the Lava Bears versus the Cougars.
Mountain View entered Friday night’s boys basketball game needing a win to stay in contention for postseason play, while all Bend High could do was play spoiler to its rival in the 40th year of the Civil War.
“We had to win to keep our playoff chances alive,” said Mountain View coach Bob Townsend. “But you can’t think about that too much when you are playing Bend and Summit. If we were 24 and 0 or 0 and 24, you are going to get a fight. That’s the reality of these crosstown rivalries.”
Mountain View senior Tony Adamo came into the fight throwing haymakers.
By himself, Adamo outscored the Lava Bears 14-10 in the first quarter. By the time the first half ended, Adamo had 18 points and cashed in five times from behind the arc. Mountain View used the hot start to roll Bend 67-45 in a Mountain Valley Conference matchup at the Black Hole.
“I felt good in warm-ups, and my teammates got me involved,” said Adamo, who missed most of the second half with an ice bag on an ankle he injured in the third quarter. “It’s the Civil War, so you know it’s going to be a close game, so you have to get off to a fast start. I made my first one and was feeling good.”
The Cougars (5-7 MVC, 12-10 overall) also got double-digit scoring efforts from seniors Austin Fields and Grant Jordan, who each finished with 13 points.
Sophomore Nathan Koehler had 12 points and senior Max Teichrow added 10 to lead the Lava Bears (3-9, 6-17) in scoring.
Mountain View’s 41 first-half points matched its total for four quarters in the first Civil War matchup this season at Bend High.
“Tony shot the ball incredibly well,” said Bend coach Aaron Johnson. “Even when we made adjustments, he still hit them, so kudos to him, he’s a really good shooter. That put us in a hole.”
The Lava Bears were on the wrong end of the make-or-miss nature of basketball. While Mountain View did force several turnovers, Johnson was pleased with the shot selection of his team. But the Bears did not get the result they were wanting.
“I felt like we missed good shots,” said Johnson, the first-year Bend coach. “Those are shots that we make in practice. Those are the shots that we tell guys to take in practice. What we tell guys every week is that if all five guys work for a shot and you are open, then take it. But we missed them, and sometimes that happens in basketball.”
The one-sided first half did not continue in the second half. The Lava Bears won the third quarter 16-12 and made a push to bring the deficit down to single digits before Mountain View pulled away in the final minutes.
“We told them that regardless of the score if you guys keep fighting for the next 16 minutes, you are going to feel proud of what you did no matter what,” Johnson said of his halftime talk with his team. “And that is how these guys left the locker room. They were proud of the way they played in the second half.”
Johnson is hoping that the second-half effort against Mountain View carries over into the Bears’ final two games, against South Salem and on the road against West Salem.
“If we battle each other in practice and go to war together in the next two games, no matter what the scoreboard says, we are going to end this year feeling like it was a good experience,” Johnson said.
The Cougars close out the regular season against McKay at home and versus Sprague in Salem. Mountain View has found the right time to find its collective shooting stroke. Adamo’s big night came nine days after Mountain View tied a school record with 14 made 3-pointers in a game.
“We are feeling it right now. It’s perfect timing right before playoffs,” Adamo said. “If we can keep it going, then we can be dangerous.”
