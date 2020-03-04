CLACKAMAS — Underdog Mountain View went toe to toe with No. 4 seed Clackamas on Wednesday night before losing steam late in the first half and falling 70-45 in the first round of the Class 6A boys basketball state playoffs.
Grant Jordan scored 15 points for Mountain View (13-12), the No. 6 team from the Mountain Valley Conference and the No. 29 seed in the 32-team playoff field. Dawsen Chastain scored 11 points and Riley Morgan and Tony Adamo added five apiece.
The Cougars led for much of the first quarter, which ended with the host Cavaliers (20-5) leading 14-10. Clackamas led 22-18 midway through the second quarter, then scored the last eight points of the half for a 30-18 advantage.
“We followed our game plan really well,” said Mountain View coach Bob Townsend of his team’s early success against the No. 2 team from the Mt. Hood Conference. “They’re just that good.”
The win was the fifth in a row and 10th in 11 games for Clackamas, which advances to a second-round game Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.