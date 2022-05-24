The postseason for prep baseball and softball kicked off on Monday and two Central Oregon teams moved on, while three more had their seasons end.
In a matchup against No. 18 Lake Oswego in the first round of the Class 6A state baseball playoffs, No. 15 Mountain View built an early two-run lead in the first inning when senior first baseman Blaine Causey hit a two-run homer to left field. But the Cougars ultimately fell to the Lakers, 8-4.
Junior Ryan Clark hit a solo home run for the Cougars in the bottom of the sixth inning, but by that time, Lake Oswego already had a five-run lead. Mountain View finished the season 18-8.
Summit baseball advances to 2nd round
The No. 11 Summit baseball team advanced to the 6A second round on Monday with a home victory. The Storm used a seven-run fifth inning to turn a two-run deficit into a five-run lead to secure a 12-6 win over No. 22 Ida B. Wells.
Seniors Cannon Reeder and Zach Reynolds each hit home runs for the Storm and drove in two runs each. Seniors Joe Schutz and Julian Mora also drove in two runs apiece. Mora led the team with four hits in the game.
The Storm started Alex Via on the mound. The freshman tossed six innings, struck out six and allowed four earned runs on nine hits.
In the second round, Summit (17-9) will travel to Beaverton to face No. 6 Mountainside (21-6) Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Bend High baseball's season ends
It was a pitchers' duel between No. 19 Bend High's Nate Koehler and No. 14 Canby’s Joe Brauckmiller in the 6A first round in Canby Monday. Both pitchers went the distance, but it was the Cougars who moved on to the second round with a 2-1 win, while the Lava Bears’ season came to an end.
Koehler allowed just four hits and one earned run in six innings of work, but in the fifth inning the Cougars broke the 1-1 tie on a wild pitch that brought home what would prove to be the winning run. The Lava Bears’ lone run came in the third inning when a Koehler sacrifice fly scored senior Zakeri Hazen.
Also Monday, in the first round of the 2A/1A baseball playoffs, No. 16 Culver was shutout by No. 17 Lakeview, 7-0.
Bend softball advances to 2nd round
In the first round of the Class 6A state softball playoffs Monday at Bend High, nine Lava Bears collected at least one hit and scored at least one run in No. 2 Bend's 14-0 win over No. 31 Franklin. The game lasted just five innings.
Senior Zena Zahniser hit a home run and drove in two runs and sophomore Addisen Fisher had a double and triple while also diving in a pair of runs.
In the pitcher's circle, Fisher, the Mountain Valley Conference’s pitcher (and player) of the year, struck out 15 Lightning batters in five innings of work, and was one walk away from her third perfect game of the year. Instead, she settled for her seventh no-hitter.
In the second round, the Lava Bears (27-1) will host No. 15 Mountainside (19-7) Wednesday at 4 p.m.
