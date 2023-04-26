With fewer than 10 games remaining in the regular season, wins are at a premium in Intermountain Conference baseball.
Mountain View picked up a much-needed 7-0 home win over Caldera Tuesday to keep pace in the wide-open and deep six-team league with four teams jostling for the top spot in the standings and an automatic playoff berth.
“There is a lot of competitiveness,” said Mountain View coach Ryan Johnson. “Every week is a battle. This league is great, it is going to be tough. Anyone can beat anyone on any given day.”
In the third inning, Mountain View (12-6 overall, 5-2 IMC) sent its entire lineup to the plate, netting four runs. Sophomore outfielder Brady Kennedy launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot over the left-field fence to score the game's first runs.
“Today was his day,” Johnson said. “He isn’t going up there expecting to hit home runs, but he is the ultimate competitor. Whether it is football, basketball or baseball, he is going to go out and give it his all every day.”
Seven runs was more than enough for Mountain View senior pitcher Simon Lemke, who tossed seven shut-out innings, allowed four hits and struck out eight Caldera (6-11, 0-7) batters.
“Everything was working today,” said Lemke, who threw 71 of his 102 pitches for strikes. “I pounded the zone, let them get themselves, and my defense did a good job backing me up. Overall, it was a good performance by everyone.”
The win keeps the Cougars in the four-team race for the conference title halfway through IMC play.
In the middle of five series in the IMC, the conference is still very much up for grabs. Ridgeview remains at the top with a one-game lead over both Bend High and Mountain View, while Summit is still lurking in fourth place two games behind Ridgeview.
Prior to Wednesday’s slate of games, Ridgeview has a series win over Summit, while the Storm hold a series win over Mountain View. The rest of the series between the conference’s top four teams are still to be played in the final weeks of the regular season.
The OSAA rankings has each of the four teams in the top nine, with Ridgeview and Summit holding the top two spots. Ridgeview (No. 1), Summit (3), Mountain View (7) and Bend (10) all find themselves highly ranked in the recent OSAAtoday coaches poll.
Even Redmond and Caldera, the two bottom teams in the IMC standings, have given the top teams a run for their money.
The Wolfpack nearly took the series against the Ravens with one-run and two-run losses, while the Panthers took one of three against Bend while also nearly taking the series with a one-run loss in the series finale last week.
The Cougars will face a challenging home stretch the final two weeks of the season with a series against Ridgeview then closing out the IMC schedule against rival Bend.
“Every game is competitive,” Lemke said. “It has great rivalries, and great playing against your friends from across town, and competing all ballgame.”
Where the Cougars finish in the conference standings and how far they can go into the postseason may come down to the pitching of Lemke, of whom Johnson said “the team follows his lead.”
“We are very confident when he is on the mound,” Johnson said. “He is able to go deep into games because he throws a lot of first-pitch strikes. That is his weapon.”
Against Caldera on Tuesday, Lemke had an efficient outing on the mound.
“I enjoy it every time the ball is in my hand and my team is counting on me to produce,” Lemke said. “It is nice to set the tone.”
