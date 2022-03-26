Over spring break, four Central Oregon baseball teams and one softball team left The Beaver State to compete.
The Mountain View, Summit, Bend High and Redmond baseball teams all made their way to Arizona to play in the Coach Bob Invitational. The Bend High softball team spent the weekend in Caldwell, Idaho, competing against Oregon’s eastern neighbors.
No team had a better time in Arizona than the Mountain View baseball team.
The Cougars won all four of their games at the invitational, defeating teams from Colorado and Arizona to remain unbeaten through the first two weeks of the season. Mountain View started the four-day tournament with a 14-13 win over St. Mary’s (Ariz.), then followed it up with three dominant wins — 10-0 over Littleton (Colo.), 17-4 over Apollo (Ariz.) and 11-1 over Dakota Ridge (Colo.) — to close out the tournament.
The three other Central Oregon teams did not fare as well in Arizona, going a combined 2-9-1.
Summit won one of its four games, beating California’s Quartz Hill 6-2, and falling to Basha High from Arizona and Arkansas’ Heritage and Fayetteville High.
Bend High did not win any of its five games, but did have a 5-5 tie against Chatfield High (Colo.).
Facing four teams from Colorado, Redmond’s only win came against Wheat Ridge (11-6) on Wednesday. They fell to Pueblo West, Boulder and ThunderRidge.
In Caldwell, Idaho, the Lava Bears softball team started its weekend tournament with a pair of wins over programs from Idaho with a 1-0 win over Mountain View (Idaho) and a 9-7 win over Owyhee High on Friday.
