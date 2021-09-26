SAN DIEGO — A woman and her 2-year-old son died late Saturday afternoon after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, San Diego police said.
The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, said homicide Lt. Andra Brown.
The pair fell from the third level concourse — the equivalent of six stories high — to the sidewalk below on Tony Gwynn Drive, Brown said. While efforts were made to resuscitate the woman and child, it quickly became apparent that neither had survived the fall, she said.
Their names were not released; both lived in San Diego. The mother and child had been at a dining/concession area on the concourse level prior to the fall, said police Lt. Adam T. Sharki. The child's father was at the ballpark when the deaths occurred, police reported.
Police said it is too early to know whether the fall was accidental or intentional but noted that the victims' deaths "appeared to be suspicious."
Brown said investigators understand that there may have been a number of people in the concourse area who might have more information, which, she said, could potentially "give the family some peace."
"Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this," Brown said. "It's a horrible, horrible thing. That's why we're giving it a very serious look."
The San Diego Padres said it would not be commenting, deferring to San Diego police for information on the incident and continuing investigation.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening," the team said in a written statement Sunday morning. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved. We will continue to refrain from comment on the nature of the incident as it is an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department."
The incident horrified fans who had come to Petco to cheer on the Padres taking on the Atlanta Braves at the tail end of the baseball season. Posts on social media reflected the sadness and shock of those who had seen what happened, while others in the stands at the 4:15 p.m. game talked about it among themselves.
"I'm just sitting in my seat crying," one fan tweeted.
Several people who said they witnessed the fall were too shaken to talk.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.