More honors for UO’s Pritchard, Ionescu
Payton Pritchard and Sabrina Ionescu, two star University of Oregon guards, added to their list of postseason accolades Wednesday.
Pritchard was named recipient of the 2019-20 Lute Olson Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top NCAA Division I player, by CollegeInsider.com. Pritchard is the first player from the Pac-12 to win the award.
The 2020 Pac-12 player of the year was one of just three players nationally to average at least 20 points, four rebounds and five assists per game and was one of just four players nationally who led his conference in both scoring (20.5 points per game) and assists (5.6 per game).
Ionescu received her second national player of the year award of the week, winning the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the United States Basketball Writers Association national player of the year. She is the first Duck to ever win the award.
Ionescu was unanimously selected national player of the year by The Associated Press on Monday. She is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and the front-runner for the Wooden Award and the Wade Trophy, both of which she won last year.
— Bulletin wire reports
