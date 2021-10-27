It has been a tour de force this fall for the Summit boys soccer team, the Mountain Valley Conference champion. The Storm (12-0-1, 6-0-1) have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 6A state playoffs and will host McDaniel (5-7-2, 3-3-1) of the Portland Interscholastic League on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a first-round game.
In girls soccer, both Bend High and Summit will host first-round playoff games on Saturday. The No. 4 Lava Bears (9-3-1, 5-1-1), winners of the MVC, will play No. 29 Sheldon (7-7, 7-3) of the Southwest Conference at noon, while the No. 12 Storm (6-2-5, 3-1-3) will host No. 21 McMinnville (9-4-1, 4-2) of the Pacific Conference. The start time of Summit’s game was yet to be determined as of Wednesday evening.
Sisters will host a pair of play-in-games on Friday and Saturday. At 6 p.m. Friday, the Outlaws girls soccer team (9-3-2, 8-2-2) will play Elmira (3-7-1, 3-4-1) of the Sky Em League, while the boys soccer team (7-5-2, 4-4-2) will play Gladstone (4-7-3) of the Tri-Valley Conference on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
All three 5A Intermountain Conference volleyball teams that made the postseason hail from Central Oregon, and all three have first-round matches on Saturday. No. 4 Ridgeview will host No. 13 Thurston of the Midwestern League at 6 p.m. No. 10 Crook County (14-7, 8-2) will face No. 7 Wilsonville (18-4, 13-1) of the Northwest Oregon Conference on the road at 2 p.m., while No. 11 Redmond (15-9, 6-4) will play at No. 6 Silverton (15-5, 13-3) of the Mid-Willamette Conference at 1 p.m.
No. 1 Sisters will host No. 16 Marist Catholic in the first round of the 4A state volleyball tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. La Pine (12-12, 1-7) clinched a spot in the postseason and will play at No. 2 Burns (25-3, 10-0) of the Eastern Oregon League in the first round of the 3A state tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday. No. 14 Culver (12-9, 9-3) will play at No. 3 Monroe (19-3, 14-0) of the Central Valley Conference in the first round of the 2A playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday.
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.