No plan to strip World Series titles
Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday that Major League Baseball had no plans to strip either the Houston Astros or the Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles. Manfred’s statement came one day after the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a resolution requesting that MLB strip the 2017 Astros and the 2018 Red Sox of those titles and award the trophies to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Astros beat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, and L.A. lost to the Red Sox in the World Series a year later. But Houston and Boston are now both embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal. Last week, MLB released a nine-page report detailing the scheme by the 2017 Astros, and Manfred announced harsh penalties for the Astros’ organization. The investigation into allegations involving the 2018 Red Sox is ongoing.
“We haven’t concluded our investigation with the Red Sox, so it’s a little hard to take the trophy away from somebody who hasn’t, you know, yet been found to do something wrong,” Manfred told Fox Business Network in his first interview since announcing the penalties. “We don’t know what the outcome of that’s going to be. I think that the second flaw is, you know, whatever the impact of the sign stealing was, it could have changed who was in the World Series. Absolutely unclear that the Dodgers would have been the World Series champion. I think there’s a long tradition in baseball of not trying to change what happened. …”
“We have to send a message,” councilman Paul Koretz, a co-sponsor of the resoltuion, said of the Dodgers, according to the Los Angeles Times. “If we don’t stand up for baseball, then the tradition of the national pastime may become flawed.”
— The Washington Post
