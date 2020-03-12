Musher Brent Sass speaks to reporters after completing the nearly 1,000-mile 2012 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. Sass, coming off back-to-back wins in another long-distance sled dog race, was the first to reach the halfway point of this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The native of Minnesota living near the Alaska community of Eureka arrived late Wednesday night, March 11, 2020 with 13 dogs in harness at the checkpoint in Cripple, where Sass said he planned to take his mandatory 24-hour rest period.